Martina Navratilova has called out the Portland police for their inaction during incidents of violence against multiple women at the Women’s Declaration International (WDI) USA event.

On Sunday, November 19, the WDI was scheduled to hold an event called 'Protecting Women and Children' at the Multnomah County Library in the Hollywood Neighborhood. The goal of the event was "to give talks about how to protect women and children from the threats we face," according to the organization's website.

However, the library was vandalized in protest the night before the event. As a result, the organizers decided to stage their gathering at an intersection a few blocks away from the library, carrying a banner that read 'Woman = Adult Human Female.' Midway through the opening speech, protestors brandishing pepper spray attacked the women present.

American writer Lierre Keith, who attended the event, later took to social media and disclosed that she, along with three other attendees, had to be rushed to the hospital due to the violence from the "mob of 'antifa' men."

"Four of us at the ER right now. We are in good spirits and remain undefeated. A mob of "antifa" men attacked us, pepper sprayed us in the eyes, punched us, kicked us, and stole our phones. We were attempting to have an event about male violence," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She also shared pictures of her bruises and revealed that she had a lump on the back of her head as a result of the violent protests.

"A selection of my bruises from yesterday. I also have a lump on the back of my skull from being punched. In case anyone still had any questions, this is violence against women," she posted.

In response to Keith's experience, Martina Navratilova criticized the police for failing to protect the women at the event.

"And where was the police??? Nowhere to be found...," Martina Navratilova commented.

