"Where are your tights?" - Chris Evert teases Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's casual attire for daughter Olympia's ballet rehearsal

Chris Evert recently poked fun at Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian for his choice of clothing for his daughter Olympia’s ballet rehearsal.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and a venture capitalist, shared that he had volunteered to participate in his six-year-old daughter Olympia’s next ballet recital.

The 40-year-old posted a picture of himself and Olympia at their rehearsal, where he wore a sleeveless T-shirt, shorts, and Crocs, while Olympia was wearing a black ballet dress and looking displeased with her arms crossed.

Ohanian revealed that Olympia was not happy with his outfit choice and scolded him for not taking the rehearsal seriously.

"They asked for moms & dads to volunteer to be in Jr's ballet recital, and she got mad at me for showing up to the first rehearsal dressed like this because 'papa that’s not serious,'" he wrote on X.

Evert responded to Ohanian’s tweet on Monday, October 2. She playfully teased him for his lack of ballet etiquette and suggested that he should have worn tights instead.

"Wait… where are your tights???" Evert wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since November 2017 and have two daughters together: Olympia Ohanian and Adira River Ohanian.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian pushes for better paternity leave policies

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has once again emphasized his advocacy for universal paid parental leave.

Ohanian temporarily suspended his professional commitments following the arrival of his second daughter, Adira, in order to prioritize his family's welfare. During this period, he has actively promoted the significance of paternity leave, emphasizing its considerable advantages for his own family.

"One month into my #PaternityLeave, as grateful as I am that Adira's birth was smooth & Serena has been recovering well; this leave has been vital for our family," he recently posted on Twitter (now X).

The 40-year-old said that he came to understand the significance of paid parental leave when Serena Williams encountered life-threatening complications during the birth of their daughter, Olympia, back in 2017.

"With Olympia, watching my wife fight for her life, I realized not having paid leave was unconscionable. Sure, all my employees had it, but the vast majority of Americans don't — and that includes new moms (1 in 4 women in the US return to work within 2 weeks of childbirth)," he wrote.

Ohanian vowed to continue advocating for paid parental leave until every American had equal access to these benefits.

"And I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had. If we believe that the family unit is the foundation of a society, we owe it to every American to set them up for success during these crucial first weeks," he added.

Serena Williams concluded her illustrious professional tennis career in September 2022, with her last competitive match being the third-round showdown against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas