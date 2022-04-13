Who is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina? Meet the Spanish tennis player who shocked Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters

World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina sent two-time champion Novak Djokovic packing from the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, beating the Serb 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Djokovic, who played his first match in almost two months, admittedly ran out of gas in the deciding set, handing the Spaniard the biggest win of his career.

This was, in fact, Davidovich Fokina's only second-ever win over a top-10 player. His other top-10 win came against Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 edition of the same event.

Who is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina?

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was born in Malaga in 1999 to a Swedish father and Russian mother. His father plied his trade as a boxer, highlighting that sports ran in his blood.

The Spaniard took up tennis at the early age of three and went on to become the Spanish champion at the under-12, under-15, and under-18 levels. He turned pro in 2019 but not before winning the 2017 Boys Singles Wimbledon title, beating Axel Geller in the finals.

Davidovich Fokina played all four Slams for the first time in 2019 but failed to make it past the qualifying rounds at all Majors barring the French Open, where he fell in the first round.

He also took part in the Madrid Open but lost in the first round. The 22-year-old finished the year with a 3-10 win-loss record and a ranking of No. 87 - a sharp climb from the 237th spot he found himself on at the end of 2018.

What are Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's biggest achievements on the ATP tour?

Needless to say, Davidovich Fokina's most significant result on tour took place on Tuesday when he ousted Novak Djokovic from the Monte Carlo Masters.

Having said that, 2021 was a standout year for the rising star, as he made the quarterfinals of a Major for the first time in his career. Davidovich Fokina reached the last eight at Roland Garros, beating the likes of Casper Ruud and Federico Delbonis along the way.

He also made the last eight at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, scoring impressive wins over Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini. He finished the year with a 27-23 win-loss record and found himself ranked at No. 50.

The Spaniard has one ATP title to his name so far, albeit in doubles. Davidovich Fokina won the 2020 Chile Open. He is yet to make an ATP tour final in singles.

