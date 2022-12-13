"Why can’t I be like these male superstars?” - How Naomi Osaka started her sports agency to emulate LeBron James, Tom Brady and others

Naomi Osaka has emerged as an entrepreneur in recent years with her own media firm Hana Kuma, skincare brand KINLO, sports agency Evolve, and other ventures.

Osaka established Evolve upon leaving IMG in May this year. She co-founded the agency with her longtime agent at IMG, Stuart Duguid, and it focuses on brand collaborations, investing, creating athlete-owned ventures, and philanthropy.

Duguid revealed that the idea for Evolve emerged during the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

“Naomi looked around and saw LeBron, KD, and Tom Brady. She said, ‘Why can’t I be like all these male superstars?’” Duguid said in an interview with Boardroom.

“Her ultimate goal is to one day have her own brand. Our recommendation was to do as many collaborations as we could within each category,” said Carly Duguid, co-fouunder of Evlove and wife of Stuart Duguid.

Osaka spoke about the aspects of the business she is most interested in and said she has learned a lot over the past 18 months.

“The most interesting aspect of the business for me is investing,” Osaka told Boardroom. “I’ve learned a ton in the last 18 months. That’s probably the area where I’m most engaged.”

Nick Kyrgios, Evolve's first client, remarked that the agency shares his vision, adding that his brand has grown tremendously since he signed with them.

“I always like to do things my way. And I don’t care too much for the status quo. Evolve shares that vision,” said Kyrgios.

“What they achieved with Naomi over the past few years is unprecedented. Since working with Stu, my business has grown tremendously,” Kyrgios added.

Naomi Osaka is currently the highest-paid female athlete in the world with a record $53.2 million in earnings, according to Sportico.

Naomi Osaka’s 2022 season

Naomi Osaka poses with the 2021 Australian Open women's trophy

Naomi Osaka began her 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, reaching the semifinals before withdrawing due to an abdominal issue.

Her best Grand Slam performance was at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round before falling to Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). Her best result of the year came at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the final but lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-0.

Osaka's 2022 season came to an end at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in September, where she withdrew from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain.

Naomi Osaka ended the season without a Major title for the first time since 2017. The Japanese star has played only 23 matches this year, with a 14-9 win-loss record. She concluded the season ranked No. 41 in the world.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes