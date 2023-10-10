Why are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula skipping the Billie Jean King Cup? The scheduling conflict that's forcing them to miss the event

In an individual sport like tennis, players don't like to miss out on team events like the Billie Jean King Cup. Legends like Steffi Graf, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and the Williams sisters have all been a part of the winning squad that claimed the title for their respective countries.

However, the last couple of years has seen quite a few big names of the sport opting to miss the Billie Jean King Cup. It's the same situation this year as well. The poor scheduling by the WTA has forced top players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to miss the event.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held from November 7-12, in Seville, Spain. However, Swiatek, Gauff and Pegula have all qualified for the WTA Finals. The year-end championships will take place from October 29 to November 5, in Cancun, Mexico.

The journey from Mexico to Spain is a long one with little time to recover after that. Players are already running on fumes towards the end of the season, especially the likes of Swiatek, Gauff and Pegula, who make deep runs in most of the tournaments.

The American duo also regularly participate in doubles, leaving them even more exhausted. Thus, the trio have now opted to not participate in it, leaving the event a little shy on star power.

Swiatek and Pegula missed the Billie Jean King Cup last year as well. Gauff did compete, but the American squad failed to make it past the group stage. The teenager won her doubles tie with Caty McNally, but lost her only singles match against Katerina Siniakova.

However, some top players are still on track to make an appearance at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova to contest the Billie Jean King Cup

Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova will lead their respective countries in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The trio will be participating in the WTA Finals prior to that as well, their first ever appearance in the season ending championship.

However, all three of them have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Muchova hasn't even competed since her exit from the US Open. It's possible that they could end up withdrawing later on depending on how things pan out at the WTA Finals.

But the Czech Republic usually sends out their strongest players to participate in the annual contest between nations. Since 2011, they've won the event six times, more than any other team. So it's highly likely that both Muchova and Vondrousova will be there in some capacity, barring any serious injury.

As for Rybakina, she's the most formidable and in-form player of the Kazakh team. Their success largely depends on her, so the chance of the former Wimbledon champion participating remain quite high.