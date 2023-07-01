"Why does he insist on this? One of the most damaging things to his PR" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's continued bromance with Nick Kyrgios

Tennis fans have reacted strongly to Novak Djokovic continuing his bromance with Nick Kyrgios on social media.

On Friday, June 30, Kyrgios announced his decision to join the Professional Tennis Player Association (PTPA). The PTPA was founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil to advocate for the players' best interests and to tackle the inadequacies of the current system governed by the ATP, WTA, and ITF.

"Super excited to be a part of the @ptpaplayers - amazing initiative. ANY players that have any questions, please feel free to reach out… it’s time," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

After Kyrgios' announcement, the Serb took to social media and applauded the Australian's decision to join the PTPA.

A fan reacted to Djokovic's post and criticized him for his continued friendship with Kyrgios, deeming it to be detrimental to the former's public image.

"Why does he insist on carrying on this bromance? This relationship is one of the most damaging things he's done to his PR, a professional Valorant player who spends all his free time shitting on other players, including Nole on a regular basis until he started kissing his ass," the fan tweeted.

Swish 🍒 @Zwxsh Why does he insist on carrying on this bromance?



This relationship is one of the most damaging things he's done to his PR, a professional Valorant player who spends all his free time shitting on other players, including Nole on a regular basis until he started kissing his ass. Why does he insist on carrying on this bromance?This relationship is one of the most damaging things he's done to his PR, a professional Valorant player who spends all his free time shitting on other players, including Nole on a regular basis until he started kissing his ass. https://t.co/kb4I0OQLd2

A fan claimed that the pair's continued bromance was the result of the 36-year-old's perceived desperation to be liked.

"Because Djokovic is desparate to be liked and Kyrgios came out and backed him for clout," another fan shared.

Jac @JacCooper1 @Zwxsh Because Djokovic is desperate to be liked and Kyrgios came out and publicly backed him for clout @Zwxsh Because Djokovic is desperate to be liked and Kyrgios came out and publicly backed him for clout

However, other fans pointed to Nick Kyrgios supporting Djokovic during the Serb's 2022 Australian Open saga as the reason behind their enduring friendship.

"I know this is really hard for a Rafa fan to understand…but Novak is unequivocally himself he doesn’t live life and build relationships based on PR. Nick went against his own country and backed Novak during the Australia debacle. He earned his respect," a fan commented.

Valley Boys Sports @VBSofficial_ @Zwxsh I know this is really hard for a Rafa fan to understand…but Novak is unequivocally himself he doesn’t live life and build relationships based on PR. Nick went against his own country and backed Novak during the Australia debacle. He earned his respect. @Zwxsh I know this is really hard for a Rafa fan to understand…but Novak is unequivocally himself he doesn’t live life and build relationships based on PR. Nick went against his own country and backed Novak during the Australia debacle. He earned his respect.

"Because Nick standing up for him so publicly when very few (almost none) of his other colleagues did during Australia 2022 means a lot to Novak. Also, he’s not condoning Nick’s behavior towards other players or umpires by continuing the bromance," another fan chimed in.

Chris Nolen @LoveAsInZero



Also, he’s not condoning Nick’s behavior towards other players or umpires by continuing the bromance. @Zwxsh Because Nick standing up for him so publicly when very few (almost none) of his other colleagues did during Australia 2022 means a lot to Novak.Also, he’s not condoning Nick’s behavior towards other players or umpires by continuing the bromance. @Zwxsh Because Nick standing up for him so publicly when very few (almost none) of his other colleagues did during Australia 2022 means a lot to Novak. Also, he’s not condoning Nick’s behavior towards other players or umpires by continuing the bromance.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

BoredDutton @IzMogUgla



Nick doesn’t care about being politically correct. Yes, he can be obnoxious but PTPA needs members who are not afraid to speak out publicly. @Zwxsh Novak doesn’t run PTPA but this says more about Novak and his character. He always sees good in people and will always take the high road.Nick doesn’t care about being politically correct. Yes, he can be obnoxious but PTPA needs members who are not afraid to speak out publicly. @Zwxsh Novak doesn’t run PTPA but this says more about Novak and his character. He always sees good in people and will always take the high road.Nick doesn’t care about being politically correct. Yes, he can be obnoxious but PTPA needs members who are not afraid to speak out publicly.

Thasneem @Thasnee2000 @Zwxsh By now, the tennis world should know that Novak does not worry too much on PR. @Zwxsh By now, the tennis world should know that Novak does not worry too much on PR.

Luna @Luna_SW19 @Zwxsh I think you’re mistaking forgiveness with forgetting. Plus, Nick is trying to do better. He has his own struggles. I wouldn’t be so judgmental. @Zwxsh I think you’re mistaking forgiveness with forgetting. Plus, Nick is trying to do better. He has his own struggles. I wouldn’t be so judgmental.

Jacky @jackymutpioa @Zwxsh Because he is indirectly publish PTPA… I know it’s a really hard concept to grasp for Nadal fans when Nadal has never done anything outside of NPC opinion. @Zwxsh Because he is indirectly publish PTPA… I know it’s a really hard concept to grasp for Nadal fans when Nadal has never done anything outside of NPC opinion.

KP @Trix660 @Zwxsh This is more about ptpa than about them being friends. @Zwxsh This is more about ptpa than about them being friends.

AllTheSports @WhatSports10 @Zwxsh He’s doing it purely for PTPA, he wants them to grow and have the positive influence he’s envisioned it to have for tennis players @Zwxsh He’s doing it purely for PTPA, he wants them to grow and have the positive influence he’s envisioned it to have for tennis players

Kshitiz @rafagriffin @Zwxsh Probably because Nick reminds him of his early days @Zwxsh Probably because Nick reminds him of his early days

Neil/ alleged propagandist and conspiracist @sangeetapremi



1. Why assume that Djokovic even cares about his PR perception? So often, he does his own thing, public perception be damned. Swish 🍒 @Zwxsh Why does he insist on carrying on this bromance?



This relationship is one of the most damaging things he's done to his PR, a professional Valorant player who spends all his free time shitting on other players, including Nole on a regular basis until he started kissing his ass. Why does he insist on carrying on this bromance?This relationship is one of the most damaging things he's done to his PR, a professional Valorant player who spends all his free time shitting on other players, including Nole on a regular basis until he started kissing his ass. https://t.co/kb4I0OQLd2 I know that this is bringing up old events (and possibly digging out old skeletons) but it can be instructive to think about Swish's reaction here.1. Why assume that Djokovic even cares about his PR perception? So often, he does his own thing, public perception be damned. twitter.com/Zwxsh/status/1… I know that this is bringing up old events (and possibly digging out old skeletons) but it can be instructive to think about Swish's reaction here.1. Why assume that Djokovic even cares about his PR perception? So often, he does his own thing, public perception be damned. twitter.com/Zwxsh/status/1…

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic set to take on Pedro Cachin in the tournament opener, Nick Kyrgios faces David Goffin

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 final

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for his record 24th Grand Slam title against Pedro Cachin on Monday, July 3. The four-time defending champion will also be embarking on the pursuit of his eighth title at SW19, which will draw him level with Roger Federer's Wimbledon record.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios will take on David Goffin in his tournament opener. The Australian leads 3-1 in his head-to-head against Goffin. However, the clash will mark their first-ever meeting on grass.

Should Djokovic and Kyrgios emerge victorious in the early rounds, they will set up a rematch of the previous year's final in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023.

