"Why do you look so good as a man on the verge of retirement" - Tennis fans in awe of Rafael Nadal's look in the Battle of Stars charity event

Rafael Nadal's flamboyant look at a charity event had tennis fans gushing over the Spaniard.

It was earlier announced that Nadal would make an appearance at the 'The Battle of Stars’ golf tournament held this month. The Spaniard, who has an underlying love for golf, competed alongside other big names from the sports and entertainment industries.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was another famous name at the charity event. Several well-known soccer players were also present, such as Gabriel Batistuta, Alvaro Morata, Miguel Angel Nadal, and Aritz Aduriz. Actress Veronica Mengod, chefs Frank Rosin and Dani García, and bullfighter Pepín Liria also graced the event.

The competition, scheduled for June 22-24, is taking place at Mallorca's Pula Golf Resort and Son Servera Golf Club. The proceeds will be dedicated to combating ALS, a rare degenerative disorder that causes the gradual deterioration of voluntary muscle control.

Tennis fans on Twitter couldn't help but gush over Nadal's presence at the event. One fan expressed surprise at how good the Spaniard looked despite being close to retirement.

"why do u look so good as a man on the verge of retirement," they tweeted.

"He looks so good!" another fan commented.

"Wowza!!!! As I say over and over in the words of a NYT reporter, “movie star handsome"," another chimed in.

"Wowza!!!! As I say over and over in the words of a NYT reporter, "movie star handsome"," another chimed in.

"He has class and all the values any human could dream of. He is an unique example of manners and politeness; a perfect reference. On top of that, very handsome! Blessing’s," another Nadal fan wrote.



On top of that, very handsome!

"He has class and all the values any human could dream of. He is an unique example of manners and politeness; a perfect reference. On top of that, very handsome! Blessing's," another Nadal fan wrote.

"As long as Rafael Nadal is still playing, you can't answer that" - Roger Federer on the GOAT debate

Laver Cup 2019 - Preview Day 4

Rafael Nadal's longtime friend and arch-rival, Roger Federer, recently stated that the Spaniard should not be omitted from the GOAT debate just yet.

Federer was in Halle recently as he was being honored at the ongoing Terra Wortmann Open on its 30th anniversary.

Speaking to the media after the special event, the 20-time Grand Slam winner suggested that although Novak Djokovic's achievements were "gigantic," the GOAT debate could not be settled while Nadal was still playing.

“What he [Djokovic] has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient,” Roger Federer said, as per journalist Simon Graf.

“But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.”

Federer won 20 Majors over the course of his exemplary career. Nadal currently sits on 22 while Djokovic leads the pack with 23.

