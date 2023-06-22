"If Roger Federer says you're the goat then you better be screaming I'm the goat" - Rafael Nadal fans react to Swiss not counting him out of GOAT race

Roger Federer’s comment about Rafael Nadal’s position in the GOAT race has gladdened the duo’s fans.
Federer, who was recently in Halle at the Terra Wortmann Open, shared his view on the GOAT debate involving him, Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Many in the tennis world declared Djokovic as the greatest after he surpassed his Spanish counterpart to lift a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open. But the Swiss maestro refrained from reaching a hasty conclusion.
The 41-year-old stated that although the Serb’s achievement is incredible, and could be sufficient to declare him as the greatest, a successful comeback from the currently-injured Rafael Nadal cannot be ruled out.
“What he [Djokovic] has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient,” Roger Federer said, as per journalist Simon Graf.
“But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.”
The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s response was praised by tennis fans similarly looking forward to Spaniard's comeback.
“Totally agree with GOAT Roger! In 2021, after Rafa injured and being defeated by Djokovic, these pricks said Rafa is finished and done for career, then Rafa won AO and FO 2022 broker grand slam records, never write king Rafa out, learn a lesson from Patrick McEnroe,” one fan tweeted.
“Yes I agree, if Rafa can come back and beat Novaks record then that would be incredible!” another fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"When he's not doing so well, things calm down between us" – Roger Federer on keeping in touch with Rafael Nadal
The 15-year rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest sporting rivalries in history. A unique aspect of the pair’s rivalry was their friendly and cordial relationship off the court, despite their high-octane battles on the court.
As per the Swiss player’s own admission, Nadal was also one of the first people he contacted after he made the decision to retire from competitive tennis. The 20-time Major winner played his swansong alongside the Spaniard in doubles encounter at the Laver Cup in 2022. Their bond was for everyone to see during the retirement ceremony that followed.
However, during his recent interview in Halle, Roger Federer confessed that the pair haven’t been in touch as much, of late.
“Less this year. I wished him all the best with his injury, but otherwise things have calmed down between us. That probably also showed a bit that he was struggling with his body. It’s always been like this: when he’s not doing so well, things calm down between us,” he said about the 22-time Slam winner.
Rafael Nadal is currently on the sidelines due to a hip injury and has contested just four matches this season. The 37-year-old has taken an extended hiatus from the sport and has hinted that he could hang his racquet in 2024.
