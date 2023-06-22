"If Roger Federer says you're the goat then you better be screaming I'm the goat" - Rafael Nadal fans react to Swiss not counting him out of GOAT race

Roger Federer’s comment about Rafael Nadal’s position in the GOAT race has gladdened the duo’s fans.

Federer, who was recently in Halle at the Terra Wortmann Open, shared his view on the GOAT debate involving him, Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Many in the tennis world declared Djokovic as the greatest after he surpassed his Spanish counterpart to lift a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open. But the Swiss maestro refrained from reaching a hasty conclusion.

The 41-year-old stated that although the Serb’s achievement is incredible, and could be sufficient to declare him as the greatest, a successful comeback from the currently-injured Rafael Nadal cannot be ruled out.

“What he [Djokovic] has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient,” Roger Federer said, as per journalist Simon Graf.

“But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s response was praised by tennis fans similarly looking forward to Spaniard's comeback.

“Totally agree with GOAT Roger! In 2021, after Rafa injured and being defeated by Djokovic, these pricks said Rafa is finished and done for career, then Rafa won AO and FO 2022 broker grand slam records, never write king Rafa out, learn a lesson from Patrick McEnroe,” one fan tweeted.

rafaelming120062 @rafaelming12001 @TheTennisLetter Totally agree with GOAT Roger! In 2021 , after Rafa injured and being defeated by Djokovic, these pricks said Rafa is finished and done for career, then Rafa won AO and FO 2022 broker grand slam records, never write king Rafa out , learn a lesson from Patrick McEnroe @TheTennisLetter Totally agree with GOAT Roger! In 2021 , after Rafa injured and being defeated by Djokovic, these pricks said Rafa is finished and done for career, then Rafa won AO and FO 2022 broker grand slam records, never write king Rafa out , learn a lesson from Patrick McEnroe

“Yes I agree, if Rafa can come back and beat Novaks record then that would be incredible!” another fan said.

Johnny Mac @MonkeyMan1010 @TheTennisLetter Yes I agree, if Rafa can come back and beat Novaks record then that would be incredible! @TheTennisLetter Yes I agree, if Rafa can come back and beat Novaks record then that would be incredible!

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Vamos Heavenly Creature 🟧 RubeusLeclerc on Twitch @rafannie flutter. But, what’s this? Roger thinks he’s out because of the major count? I really hope this isn’t the case. We’ll never be able to decide on a definitive . All 3 can make the claim currently, imo. Rafa’s not done - neither is Nole. @TheTennisLetter His genuine love for Rafa makes myflutter. But, what’s this? Roger thinks he’s out because of the major count? I really hope this isn’t the case. We’ll never be able to decide on a definitive. All 3 can make the claim currently, imo. Rafa’s not done - neither is Nole. @TheTennisLetter His genuine love for Rafa makes my ❤️ flutter. But, what’s this? Roger thinks he’s out because of the major count? I really hope this isn’t the case. We’ll never be able to decide on a definitive 🐐. All 3 can make the claim currently, imo. Rafa’s not done - neither is Nole.

Vamos Heavenly Creature 🟧 RubeusLeclerc on Twitch @rafannie @HJKYKP . there was a time when Roger thought he was the goat (with legit reason) and when Rafa began to beat him at majors it rankled. But he’s mellowed and matured and I think he may genuinely believe it’s Rafa! What say you @TheTennisLetter i think you may be right. there was a time when Roger thought he was the goat (with legit reason) and when Rafa began to beat him at majors it rankled. But he’s mellowed and matured and I think he may genuinely believe it’s Rafa! What say you @burtonad @HJKYKP @TheTennisLetter i think you may be right 😉. there was a time when Roger thought he was the goat (with legit reason) and when Rafa began to beat him at majors it rankled. But he’s mellowed and matured and I think he may genuinely believe it’s Rafa! What say you @burtonad ?

Omamuzo @MamZees @TheTennisLetter Where’s the lie ,no GOAT yet until Nadal drops his racquet @TheTennisLetter Where’s the lie ,no GOAT yet until Nadal drops his racquet

3ku1 @3ku1111 @TheTennisLetter It’s Rafa. He won most of his grand slams in the Fed era. In his prime he beat both Novak and fed on their preferred surfaces @TheTennisLetter It’s Rafa. He won most of his grand slams in the Fed era. In his prime he beat both Novak and fed on their preferred surfaces

SegINO @TCoast888 @TheTennisLetter I’m with Fed. Like, as long as you’re alive there’s a huge you can do more on what you’re good at! #Fedal is real! @TheTennisLetter I’m with Fed. Like, as long as you’re alive there’s a huge you can do more on what you’re good at! #Fedal is real!

christina⁸ 🇨🇭🔥🇪🇦 @rogerxnadal @gigicat7_ Roger is protecting his best friend Rafa. Their friendship is strong. @gigicat7_ Roger is protecting his best friend Rafa. Their friendship is strong. 😔

Moothong @Moothong2007 @gigicat7_ Roger clearly prefers Rafa as GOAT @gigicat7_ Roger clearly prefers Rafa as GOAT

All Fried! @alfrdjsph twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Q. Is Djokovic the GOAT?



Federer: "I don't know. What's best, winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or RG at 36 like Novak? I don't know. As long as Rafa plays, you can't really answer. Then there are some records that can't be broken." (via Tages Anzeiger) Q. Is Djokovic the GOAT?Federer: "I don't know. What's best, winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or RG at 36 like Novak? I don't know. As long as Rafa plays, you can't really answer. Then there are some records that can't be broken." (via Tages Anzeiger) FEDAL FEDAL ♥️ twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Fatma @_faaiiy The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Roger Federer on if Djokovic is GOAT:



“What’s better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he’s achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, you can't answer that definitively” Roger Federer on if Djokovic is GOAT:“What’s better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he’s achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, you can't answer that definitively” https://t.co/3PXuqlYm4D Man i need Nadal to stand tf up! If Federer says you’re the goat then you better be screaming I’m the goat twitter.com/thetennislette… Man i need Nadal to stand tf up! If Federer says you’re the goat then you better be screaming I’m the goat twitter.com/thetennislette…

🌸🍵🪐 @archangelney Simon Graf @SimonGraf1 Is Novak the GOAT? «What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.» (9/10) Is Novak the GOAT? «What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.» (9/10) Say that louder for the people in the back Roger!!! twitter.com/SimonGraf1/sta… Say that louder for the people in the back Roger!!! twitter.com/SimonGraf1/sta…

🌊 🏔☀️❤️‍🩹 @untiedsneakers Simon Graf @SimonGraf1 Is Novak the GOAT? «What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.» (9/10) Is Novak the GOAT? «What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet.» (9/10) Still and always Rafa’s #1 fan 🥹 twitter.com/simongraf1/sta… Still and always Rafa’s #1 fan 🥹 twitter.com/simongraf1/sta…

Marco @Mrey55 @TheTennisLetter For this and many other reasons Rafa should not stop next year. If he wins a slam and his body holds up he should forge onward. @TheTennisLetter For this and many other reasons Rafa should not stop next year. If he wins a slam and his body holds up he should forge onward.

"When he's not doing so well, things calm down between us" – Roger Federer on keeping in touch with Rafael Nadal

The pair during Federer's swansong at Laver Cup 2022

The 15-year rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest sporting rivalries in history. A unique aspect of the pair’s rivalry was their friendly and cordial relationship off the court, despite their high-octane battles on the court.

As per the Swiss player’s own admission, Nadal was also one of the first people he contacted after he made the decision to retire from competitive tennis. The 20-time Major winner played his swansong alongside the Spaniard in doubles encounter at the Laver Cup in 2022. Their bond was for everyone to see during the retirement ceremony that followed.

However, during his recent interview in Halle, Roger Federer confessed that the pair haven’t been in touch as much, of late.

“Less this year. I wished him all the best with his injury, but otherwise things have calmed down between us. That probably also showed a bit that he was struggling with his body. It’s always been like this: when he’s not doing so well, things calm down between us,” he said about the 22-time Slam winner.

Rafael Nadal is currently on the sidelines due to a hip injury and has contested just four matches this season. The 37-year-old has taken an extended hiatus from the sport and has hinted that he could hang his racquet in 2024.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes