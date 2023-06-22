Tennis fans recently shared their reactions to Roger Federer’s ambiguous take on the GOAT debate involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

On June 21, Federer attended the ongoing Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. The tournament is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the Swiss, a ten-time champion, was invited as the guest of honor.

During his time in Halle, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked about his opinion on the GOAT debate. In response, Federer compared Boris Becker’s 1985 Wimbledon triumph at 17 years of age to Djokovic’s 23rd Grand Slam triumph at the 2023 French Open at 36.

"What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know," he said, as per journalist Simon Graf.

The Swiss proceeded to praise Djokovic on his impressive feat.

"What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient," Federer said.

The 41-year-old ultimately declared that a definitive answer to the debate would not be possible until 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal draws curtains on his career.

“But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet,” he added.

Federer's response drew the ire of fans online who claimed that the Swiss was deliberately brushing aside the Serb’s validity due to their personal differences.

“Why mention Becker? Becker was amazing as a teenager for sure. Roger Federer comment seems passive aggressive he's always bitter about Novak Djokovic. He has a grudge with Novak,” one fan said.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @TheTennisLetter Why mention Becker? Becker was amazing as a teenager for sure. Roger Federer comment seems passive aggressive he's always bitter about Novak Djokovic. He has a grudge with Novak. @TheTennisLetter Why mention Becker? Becker was amazing as a teenager for sure. Roger Federer comment seems passive aggressive he's always bitter about Novak Djokovic. He has a grudge with Novak.

“Roger and his diplomatic tactic.. If he had Novak’s results then he would know the answer,” another fan said.

Don Quixote @DonQuixote1615 @TheTennisLetter Roger and his diplomatic tactic.. If he had Novak’s results then he would know the answer @TheTennisLetter Roger and his diplomatic tactic.. If he had Novak’s results then he would know the answer

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

AK91 @SJohnny98 @MTrabski @TheTennisLetter Frauderer can never accept Novak as the GOAT. He hates him and that he passed him in every record. @MTrabski @TheTennisLetter Frauderer can never accept Novak as the GOAT. He hates him and that he passed him in every record.

BIONOVA Skincare @BIONOVAskincare @TheTennisLetter We are surprised and disappointed in Federer. First, it is great to win at 17 and 36 - at 36 is even more precious. And what Rafa has to do with Djokovic GOAT status? He does not need to prove anything to anyone - his records do it for him. @TheTennisLetter We are surprised and disappointed in Federer. First, it is great to win at 17 and 36 - at 36 is even more precious. And what Rafa has to do with Djokovic GOAT status? He does not need to prove anything to anyone - his records do it for him.

NenadN @NenadN5

Of course this is a mockery...one and only Novak! @TheTennisLetter My goat is Benoit Paire! I read here and I realized that the question of best ever is a personal or subjective feeling. If results and victories are not the most important thing, let it be Paire! 🤡Of course this is a mockery...one and only Novak! @TheTennisLetter My goat is Benoit Paire! I read here and I realized that the question of best ever is a personal or subjective feeling. If results and victories are not the most important thing, let it be Paire! 🤡Of course this is a mockery...one and only Novak!

Tan Gim Hoe @TanGimHoe



In sports, it's not how u start, it's ALL about how u finish. @TheTennisLetter If Roger were to win Wimbledon 2019, would he bring up Becker winning Wimbledon at 17?In sports, it's not how u start, it's ALL about how u finish. @TheTennisLetter If Roger were to win Wimbledon 2019, would he bring up Becker winning Wimbledon at 17? In sports, it's not how u start, it's ALL about how u finish.

Esklav Dèchan @Jdub53452759 @TheTennisLetter Sorry RF. I know you’d like for your beloved nemesis to hold the Grand Slam record, but there is no way in the world that Rafa will come even close. His injuries have slowed in down considerably. Djoko is like a runner who saved himself throughout the race for final 100m dash @TheTennisLetter Sorry RF. I know you’d like for your beloved nemesis to hold the Grand Slam record, but there is no way in the world that Rafa will come even close. His injuries have slowed in down considerably. Djoko is like a runner who saved himself throughout the race for final 100m dash

Lil' Bardi (fan account) @LilBardi__ for nearly 2 decades? He certainly didn't approach it with humility as Djokovic has. Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Q. Is Djokovic the GOAT?



Federer: "I don't know. What's best, winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or RG at 36 like Novak? I don't know. As long as Rafa plays, you can't really answer. Then there are some records that can't be broken." (via Tages Anzeiger) Q. Is Djokovic the GOAT?Federer: "I don't know. What's best, winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or RG at 36 like Novak? I don't know. As long as Rafa plays, you can't really answer. Then there are some records that can't be broken." (via Tages Anzeiger) Why wasn't Federer saying these things when the media prematurely called him thefor nearly 2 decades? He certainly didn't approach it with humility as Djokovic has. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Why wasn't Federer saying these things when the media prematurely called him the 🐐 for nearly 2 decades? He certainly didn't approach it with humility as Djokovic has. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… https://t.co/IdZjDNmeU7

Ru 🎾 @RuTheRealest



Forever an inferiority complex regarding the clay specialist.



Unlike Djokovic he never possessed the mental fortitude to stand up to Nadull.



It’s a little pathetic tbh. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Roger Federer on if Djokovic is GOAT:



“What’s better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he’s achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, you can't answer that definitively” Roger Federer on if Djokovic is GOAT:“What’s better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know. What he’s achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, you can't answer that definitively” https://t.co/3PXuqlYm4D It’s sad to see Federer speak like this.Forever an inferiority complex regarding the clay specialist.Unlike Djokovic he never possessed the mental fortitude to stand up to Nadull.It’s a little pathetic tbh. twitter.com/thetennislette… It’s sad to see Federer speak like this. Forever an inferiority complex regarding the clay specialist. Unlike Djokovic he never possessed the mental fortitude to stand up to Nadull. It’s a little pathetic tbh. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Mr-just Roger @Mrjustroger @TheTennisLetter Roger, you've always been so classy but now trying to escape saying the trurth, not a good response imo 🤷‍♂️ @TheTennisLetter Roger, you've always been so classy but now trying to escape saying the trurth, not a good response imo 🤷‍♂️

Milton @MiltonsFootie @gigicat7_ Makes no sense, he just doesn’t want to state that Djokovic is the greatest. That logic is ridicilous, one could basically say Michael Chang is the goat with that reasoning. @gigicat7_ Makes no sense, he just doesn’t want to state that Djokovic is the greatest. That logic is ridicilous, one could basically say Michael Chang is the goat with that reasoning.

Ibrahim #23 🇸🇾🇷🇸✝️✝️ @IbrahimKhory @gigicat7_ someone has to tell this finished grass merchant that his friend ( the clay merchant) is finished and Djokovic is the GOAT @gigicat7_ someone has to tell this finished grass merchant that his friend ( the clay merchant) is finished and Djokovic is the GOAT 🐐

pat (o) @Patkk151515 @gigicat7_ so that’s like saying Sharapova is better than Serena. Which is ridiculous. @gigicat7_ so that’s like saying Sharapova is better than Serena. Which is ridiculous.

michael epps @michael_epps @gigicat7_ A tasteless question to ask him, when it's super clear his massive ego will never acknowledge Djokovic as the GOAT.🥹 @gigicat7_ A tasteless question to ask him, when it's super clear his massive ego will never acknowledge Djokovic as the GOAT.🥹😂

"Novak Djokovic is the one telling the truth" – Former British No. 1 John Lloyd on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal downplaying their desire to break records

The Big 3 at Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, famously called the “Big 3,” dominated men's tennis for almost two decades.

While the Swiss player retired in 2022 with 20 Majors to his name, his Spanish and Serbian counterparts have continued their race for the claiming the most Grand Slam titles’ record.

Novak Djokovic, who has always been vocal about chasing the record, was recently praised by former British No. 1 tennis player John Lloyd for his honesty regarding his goals.

“One of the things I do love about Novak is that he has said he was chasing the record and it meant a lot to him,” he said in conversation with Tennis Channel after the Serb’s record-setting 23rd Grand Slam win.

The former player pointed out that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal frequently downplayed their desire to break records, which he deemed dishonest on their part.

“Much as I loved Rafa and Roger, they were saying that they weren't really concerned about breaking the record and blah blah blah. And I don't believe that for one second. I'm sorry to say that but I don't,” he said. “I think Novak is the one that’s telling the truth. Every player wants records. This is what they live for.”

