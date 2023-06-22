Tennis fans recently shared their reactions to Roger Federer’s ambiguous take on the GOAT debate involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
On June 21, Federer attended the ongoing Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. The tournament is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the Swiss, a ten-time champion, was invited as the guest of honor.
During his time in Halle, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked about his opinion on the GOAT debate. In response, Federer compared Boris Becker’s 1985 Wimbledon triumph at 17 years of age to Djokovic’s 23rd Grand Slam triumph at the 2023 French Open at 36.
"What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know," he said, as per journalist Simon Graf.
The Swiss proceeded to praise Djokovic on his impressive feat.
"What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient," Federer said.
The 41-year-old ultimately declared that a definitive answer to the debate would not be possible until 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal draws curtains on his career.
“But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet,” he added.
Federer's response drew the ire of fans online who claimed that the Swiss was deliberately brushing aside the Serb’s validity due to their personal differences.
“Why mention Becker? Becker was amazing as a teenager for sure. Roger Federer comment seems passive aggressive he's always bitter about Novak Djokovic. He has a grudge with Novak,” one fan said.
“Roger and his diplomatic tactic.. If he had Novak’s results then he would know the answer,” another fan said.
"Novak Djokovic is the one telling the truth" – Former British No. 1 John Lloyd on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal downplaying their desire to break records
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, famously called the “Big 3,” dominated men's tennis for almost two decades.
While the Swiss player retired in 2022 with 20 Majors to his name, his Spanish and Serbian counterparts have continued their race for the claiming the most Grand Slam titles’ record.
Novak Djokovic, who has always been vocal about chasing the record, was recently praised by former British No. 1 tennis player John Lloyd for his honesty regarding his goals.
“One of the things I do love about Novak is that he has said he was chasing the record and it meant a lot to him,” he said in conversation with Tennis Channel after the Serb’s record-setting 23rd Grand Slam win.
The former player pointed out that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal frequently downplayed their desire to break records, which he deemed dishonest on their part.
“Much as I loved Rafa and Roger, they were saying that they weren't really concerned about breaking the record and blah blah blah. And I don't believe that for one second. I'm sorry to say that but I don't,” he said. “I think Novak is the one that’s telling the truth. Every player wants records. This is what they live for.”
