The schedule for the remaining US Open quarterfinal clashes, featuring Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys, among others, has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

On Day 10 of the US Open, the remaining four singles quarterfinals matches are scheduled to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The afternoon session is set to kick off with the match between Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng. This will be followed by the highly anticipated clash between compatriots Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Marketa Vondrousova and Keys' battle for a semifinal spot will open the evening session. The blockbuster clash between Alcaraz and Zverev will take place after that.

One fan expressed relief that Alexander Zverev had received favorable scheduling after his late-night marathon win over Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. However, the fan also questioned why Jelena Ostapenko did not receive similar considerations during her quarterfinal loss to Coco Gauff.

"Glad to hear that they didn't screw over Zverev, as he was playing late into the night against Sinner. Still confused why they didn't treat Ostapenko in similar fashion!!!!" the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan questioned why both the women's quarterfinals weren't scheduled for the day session, considering the respective winners would have to compete in the semifinals the following day.

"Why aren't both of the women's matches playing during the day since they have to play semis the following day," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I don’t know what it will end up but I will give it my absolute best like I always do" - Alexander Zverev on US Open QF against Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open after easing past Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev booked his place against the Spaniard with a hard-fought 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jannik Sinner.

Looking ahead to his match against the defending champion, the German stated his intention to give it his "absolute best" effort.

"I mean I am here to play, that’s what I love doing. I don’t know what it will end up but I will give it my absolute best like I always do. I will fight until the last moment, of course I have to recover after this physical match but yeah I will be ready," he said in his post-match interview.

Alexander Zverev leads 3-2 in his head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz. While the Spaniard emerged victorious in their most recent clash at the 2023 Madrid Open, it was the German who came out on top in their only Grand Slam encounter, in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals.