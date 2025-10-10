"Wild" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian claps back at troll mocking him as 'idiot' for selling Reddit on the cheap

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared his reaction to a user who had mocked him for selling Reddit for a lesser financial gain. Ohanian co-founded the social media site Reddit with the late Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman, and also served as its executive chairman.Ohanian is a well-known American investor and internet entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit in 2005 with Huffman and Swartz, who were his roommates at the University of Virginia. He started working on building the site after completing his college and sold it for $10 million in 2006, as per CNBC, to Conde Nast Publications, a global mass media company.Through his recent X post, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his reaction to an individual who ridiculed him for selling the site for less money. The user wrote:&quot;This idiot was a founder of Reddit and sold it for pennies on the dollar 😹😹&quot;To which Ohanian replied:&quot;The saddest part is in this age of intelligence, people like you choose to be ignorant. Wild. But good luck, dude.&quot;According to Similarweb, an Israeli data aggregation and global software development company, and Exploding Topics via Semrush, social news website Reddit occupies seventh rank, among the most-visited websites in the world.Apart from this, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has also acquired a 10% share in Chelsea F.C. Women, which won eight Women's Super League championship titles. He was also the largest shareholder of Angel City FC of NWSL and created Athlos, a female-only track and field series in 2024.Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflects on challenges and history of selling RedditThrough his Instagram post on December last year, the notable entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian, shared that his mother, Anke, was battling cancer when he sold the company, among other significant things.&quot;When I sold @reddit in 2006, I made more money in 16 months than my parents had made over their entire lives. It happened at a time when my mom had already been diagnosed with cancer and was beginning chemo, so I was in a headspace where my top priority wasn’t the cash itself... but more so the financial stability it provided to help her get the best treatment possible.&quot;He continued:&quot;It taught me about the importance of having the right people in your life that can help keep you grounded and emphasizing experiences with those people above everything else. It was a very surreal feeling at the time, but I believe that grounding was one of the best gifts she ever gave me.&quot;Ohanian's mother, a German immigrant, passed away in 2008 from brain cancer.