"Will also miss seeing Mirka, up in the stands cheering him on"- Chris Evert on Roger Federer's wife Mirka

Retired tennis professional Chris Evert eulogized Mirka, Roger Federer's wife on social media, saying she'll miss watching Mirka cheer for Federer during his matches.

Roger Federer's farewell tournament, the Laver Cup, left everyone teary-eyed. The emotional farewell saw the rest of the 'Big 4' paying tribute to the Swiss legend. Since Federer's last match as a pro player, several celebrities have showered the former World No. 1 with praise and appreciation.

The Laver Cup had a lot of eye-catching moments, from Federer crying while holding Nadal's hand to Mirka hugging and thanking everyone for making the event a memorable one. Evert took to Twitter to retweet a video of Mirka hugging everyone from Team Europe at the end of the tournament.

"Will also miss seeing Mirka, up in the stands cheering him on," Evert tweeted.

"She really didn't enjoy watching me anymore" - Roger Federer on wife Mirka

Roger Federer has always been pretty vocal about his wife Mirka's constant support throughout his career. At the on-court press conference, a teary-eyed Federer credited his wife, Mirka, for allowing him to play for a few more years.

"She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she kept me going," the Swiss maestro said.

The former World No. 1 also stated that his injury-plagued last few seasons on tour have been more difficult for his wife Mirka than for him. During those moments, the 41-year-old felt sorry for her and admitted that Mirka was relieved that he decided to call it quits given that he was struggling and unable to recuperate from his knee injury.

"The last few years were hard for me, but I think they were even harder for her. She really didn't enjoy watching me anymore, with all the injuries. I felt kind of sorry for her," the Swiss player said, according to a tweet by Simon Graf, sports editor of Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger.

"It's a great relief for her that it's over now," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion underwent three surgeries on his right knee, the last of which was shortly after his last ever singles match at Wimbledon 2021, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

