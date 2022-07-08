Wimbledon 2022 results today, Winners, scores & recap: Rybakina and Jabeur set up final date, Krawczyk and Skupski win mixed doubles title | Day 11

After 11 days of astonishing tennis at the All England Club, Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski became the first duo to get their hands on the prestigious Wimbledon trophy, cruising past Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur in the mixed doubles final.

Seventeenth seed Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, picked up the biggest win of her career after upsetting Simona Halep in the semifinals and second seed Ons Jabeur stayed on course to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Here are the significant results from Day 11 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Back-to-back Wimbledon titles for Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk

Second seeds Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk breezed past the Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur, 6-4, 6-3, in the mixed doubles final. They became the first pair to defend their title at the All England Club since 1997.

The British-American pair edged a close first set and stepped up their game in the second, roaring back from an early break down to win four consecutive games and wrap up the victory in an hour and 26 minutes.

Krawczyk won her fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam title and is still in contention for the women's doubles title as she prepares for her semifinal clash on Friday.

Ons Jabeur continues her quest for maiden Grand Slam title

Day 11: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur got the better of Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of the women's singles. The 27-year-old faced a spirited challenge from the German in the second set but managed to regain her composure in the decider to make her first Grand Slam final.

Jabeur became the first Arab and African player to reach the final of a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Elena Rybakina upsets tournament favorite Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina continued her dream run at SW19 with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Simona Halep. The Kazakh became the first player from her country to make a Grand Slam final.

Ironically, in a tournament where Russian players were prevented from participating, a Moscow-born player who represented Russia until 2018 is just one win away from capturing the women's singles crown at Wimbledon.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell pull a rabbit out of the hat

Fourteenth seeds Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell secured a miraculous comeback win over Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, winning 3-6, 6-7(1), 7-6(9), 6-4, 6-2.

The Australians recovered from a two-set deficit and saved five match points against the top seeds, ousting them for the second time in the semifinals of a Grand Slam this year.

They'll take on Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in the final. The Croatians were also involved in an epic five-set win against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, winning 6-7(2), 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

