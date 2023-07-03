Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina & Andy Murray playing? - Day 2, Round 1

Day 2 of the 2023 Wimbledon is lined up with some of the most well-known players of the game. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Andy Murray are all scheduled to play on Tuesday.
Murray will face compatriot Ryan Peniston in his opener. The former's a two-time champion at the All England Club. While he hasn't made much of an impact at the Majors the last few years, it's always unwise to count out a champion of his caliber.
Rybakina's quest for consecutive titles at Wimbledon will begin against Shelby Rogers. Alcaraz will square off against Jeremy Chardy, who's competing in the final tournament of his career, in the first round.
Other players of note who're slated to compete on Tuesday include Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, Dominic Thiem and Holger Rune.
Elena Rybakina vs Shelby Rogers match schedule
Rybakina will commence her title defense against Rogers on Centre Court in the first day match of the day.
Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time, 8:30 am ET, and 6 pm IST.
Date: July 4, 2023.
Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston match schedule
The all-British face off between Murray and Peniston is the second match on Centre Court. It'll begin following the conclusion of Rybakina's match.
Match Timing: Approx. 3:30 pm local time, 10:30 am ET, and 8 pm IST.
Date: July 4, 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy match schedule
World No. 1 Alcaraz will face Chardy in the first match of the day on Court 1.
Match Timing: 1 pm local time, 8 am ET, and 5:30 pm IST.
Date: July 4, 2023.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.