Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & other Americans playing? - Day 7

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will be among the many American players who will be in action on Day 7 of Wimbledon 2023. The pair will compete in the second round of the women's doubles event after Pegula plays her fourth-round singles fixture against Lesia Tsurenko.

Frances Tiafoe is the only American player left in the men's singles event and he is currently two sets down to Grigor Dimitrov. The 25-year-old will have to produce a comeback for the ages if he is to stand a chance of beating the Bulgarian. Most Americans will be in action in the doubles events.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the US players who will be playing on Day 7 of Wimbledon 2023.

Court 1

(4) Jessica Pegula vs Lesia Tsurenko (first match on court, starts at 1:30 pm local time)

Court 2

(10) Frances Tiafoe vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov (second match on court, starts not before 12:30 pm local time)

Court 3

(2) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Anastasia Detiuc / Andrea Gamiz (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 12

Taylor Townsend / Jamie Murray vs (3) Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Jan Zielinski (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 18

(2) Taylor Townsend / Leylah Fernandez vs Carlline Garcia / Luisa Stefani (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 5

Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs (7) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 6

Christopher Eubanks / JJ Wolf vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 7

Lauren Davis / Rosalie van der Hoek vs Timea Babos / Kirsten Flipkens (second match on court, starts not before 12:30 pm local time)

Court 8

Nathaniel Lammons / Giuliana Olmos vs Joe Salibbury / Heather Watson (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 14

Reese Staider / David Pel vs (11) Lloyd Glasspool / Nicolas Mahut (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 16

Robert Galloway / Lloyd Harris vs Marcos Giron / Botic van de Zandschulp (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Court 17

Bernarda Pera / Magda Linette vs Naiktha Bains / Maya Lumsden (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Bernarda Pera / Nikola Mektic vs (7) Mate Pavic / Lyudmyla Kichenok (fifth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action happening at Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

The first match at Wimbledon on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all other courts is scheduled for 11 am local time (6 am ET).

