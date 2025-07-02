Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 4: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Elena Rybakina will be among the big names in action on Day 4 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. All three players will take to court for their respective second-round encounters.

The Serb will open play on Centre Court and will be followed by Iga Swiatek and Sinner in the next two matches. Rybakina, meanwhile, will be in action on Court 1 alongside the likes of Mirra Andreeva and British No. 1 Jack Draper.

There will be plenty of American interest on Court 2, with Sofia Kenin and Ben Shelton stepping out for their respective second-round encounters. Defending champ Barbora Krejcikova will also be in action on the same court.

With plenty of top-drawer tennis action in the offing, let's take a look at how things will unfold on Day 4 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 4 of Wimbledon 2025

Defending champ Barbora Krejcikova will also compete in the second round. (Source: Getty)

Centre Court

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: Dan Evans v Novak Djokovic [6]

Followed by: Iga Swiatek [8] v Caty McNally

Followed by: Jannik Sinner [1] v Aleksandar Vukic

No.1 Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: Mirra Andreeva [7] v Lucia Bronzetti

Followed by: Maria Sakkari v Elena Rybakina [11]

Followed by: Jack Draper [4] v Marin Cilic

No.2 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Alex de Minaur [11] v Arthur Cazaux

Followed by (Not Before 12.30 pm): Luciano Darderi leads Arthur Fery (To Finish 6-4 6-3)

Followed by (Not Before 1.30 pm): Barbora Krejcikova [17] v Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: Sofia Kenin [28] v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Followed by: Ben Shelton [10] v Rinky Hijikata

No.3 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Veronika Kudermetova v Emma Navarro [10]

Followed by: Grigor Dimitrov [19] v Corentin Moutet

Followed by: Sebastian Ofner v Tommy Paul [13]

Followed by: Daria Kasatkina [16] v Irina-Camelia Begu

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Jannik Sinner is the top seed in the men's singles draw. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

Former champ Elena Rybakina will also take to the court. (Source: Getty)

The live action on Day 4 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 3, 2025, 8.30 am ET July 3, 2025, 8 am ET July 3, 2025, 6 am ET Europe July 3, 2025, 2.30 pm CEST July 3, 2025, 2 pm CEST July 3, 2025, 12 pm CEST India July 3, 2025, 6 pm IST July 3, 2025, 5.30 pm IST July 3, 2025, 3.30 pm IST

