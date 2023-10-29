Tennis fans reacted to Roger Federer supporting the South African rugby team during the World Cup final against New Zealand.

South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11 to win their fourth World Cup. This victory mirrored their triumph over the All Blacks in 1995 and also thwarted the All Blacks' pursuit of a fourth title in their fifth appearance in the final.

South Africa successfully defended their crown and Siya Kolisi also became only the second captain to win the Webb Ellis Cup back-to-back.

Roger Federer is a fan of the Springboks and was present at the Stade de France in Paris to support the South African rugby team during their Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their delight at witnessing Federer wearing a South African jersey and supporting the Springboks. One fan stated that the former World No. 1 was backing Kolisi's team because only a true champion can recognize another winner.

"Winners identify with winners 🏆 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan chimed in and stated that the Swiss tennis maestro is supporting the South African team because he knows where his "home is". This allegiance stems from his South African citizenship, which he acquired through his mother, Lynette, who hails from the country.

"A man who knows where home is>>>," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Roger Federer opens up about post-retirement life: "It's been good, I have to be careful I don't do too many things"

Roger Federer at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Roger Federer opened up about his post-retirement life following his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, as he now enjoys spending time with his family.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion bid farewell to the sport last year, making his final appearance on the tour at the Laver Cup in London. In the last match of his professional career, the Swiss tennis maestro teamed up with fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal for a doubles match, where they were defeated by the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Earlier this month, Roger Federer made an appearance on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, where he was asked if retirement turned out to be what he had hoped for. In response, the former World No. 1 said that there was a learning curve in coming to terms with the reality of retirement.

"That's a good question, I am not sure what I thought it was going to be. I just, I think I was open to the idea to see, let's find out. I did not have any plans per se because you know I was trying to always come back and all of a sudden, I realised, 'That's it'," Federer said.

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he added.

The 42-year-old expressed his concern about overworking himself during retirement but is delighted to have the opportunity to explore the world and spend moments with his loved ones.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," he said.

