Winning the ATP Finals would be a "perfect ending" to the season, says Novak Djokovic

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic believes winning the 2022 ATP Finals would be the ideal way for him to finish his season.

Djokovic has endured a rollercoaster year so far, failing to participate in the Australian Open and the US Open due to his unvaccinated status. The Serb did win Wimbledon but fell short in the quarterfinals at the French Open, losing to rival Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to ATP Media on Friday (November 11), the 21-time Grand Slam champion relished the chance of winning a sixth season-ending title but admitted that things would not be easy.

"[It would be] a perfect ending [to the season]," Novak Djokovic told ATP Media on Friday. "The cherry on the cake, for sure, but it’s a long way. It’s a long week."

Novak Djokovic expressed his excitement at locking horns with his top-ranked peers and said that he places faith in his vast experience of the format of the event.

"You've got to play the best players in the world [here]," said Djokovic. "You have to play more or less everyone in this tournament at least once, so I look forward to it. I’ve had experience in this tournament, in this format, many times and hopefully that can serve me in a good way."

"I know that I am expecting a tough match without a doubt"- Novak Djokovic on his opening clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas

2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2022 ATP Finals campaign against a familiar face in Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he has beaten twice in a month.

The Serb beat Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open in October before again accounting for the Greek in the semifinals of the Paris Masters with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) scoreline.

The five-time ATP Finals champion believes that he will be in for a tough time against the Greek on Monday.

"I played him in the past two tournaments I played, in the final in Astana and the semi-finals in Paris," said Novak Djokovic. "Both matches were quite close, particularly the one in Paris. I know that I am expecting a tough match without a doubt."

While acknowledging that he is not as young as most of his opponents this time, the 35-year-old Serbian insisted that he remains in "good shape." Novak Djokovic mentioned that he enters the 2022 ATP Finals in good form, having recently won indoor titles in Tel Aviv and Astana.

"I don’t feel like I’m as young as the other guys [and] it’s been a while since my first participation in the [Nitto ATP Finals], but I’ve been in good shape, I think," said the 35-year-old. "Particularly in the past four or five months. I’ve won Wimbledon and most of the tournaments that I’ve had indoors prior to the world Tour finals."

"I'm motivated and I’m looking forward to a challenge. I think the intensity is going to be really high, right from the blocks I have to be focused like I’m playing finals. Each match is going to be this way," said Novak.

