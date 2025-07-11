With Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon final, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs hopes US women 'clean sweep' 2025 Slams ft. Madison Keys, Coco Gauff

Serena Williams' former Rennae Stubbs pinned her hopes on Amanda Anisimova to win the Wimbledon title as the third American woman Grand Slam winner after Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open. Anisimova defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in two sets in the Wimbledon semifinals.
Amanda Anisimova was in contention at the French Open, losing to Sabalenka in the fourth round. In the Wimbledon semifinals, she avenged her loss to the latter and booked a spot in the finals, en route to winning the first Wimbledon title for an American woman since Serena Williams in 2016.
Hoping for the American to continue the Grand Slam success streak after Keys and Gauff, Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, wrote:
"Got to hand it to the American women. @Madison_Keys wins the @AustralianOpen, @CocoGauff wins @rolandgarros and now @AnisimovaAmanda is in the finals @Wimbledon ! Could be a clean sweep so far. Success breeds success!"
Anisimova, who had her fair share of mental struggles in 2023, won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Ladies Open and was catapulted to World No. 18. She also reached her first grass-court final at the Queen's Club Championships, upgrading to No. 12.
Amanda Anisimova made her feelings known about Iga Swiatek ahead of the Wimbledon final
Amanda Anisimova was in full form in the Wimbledon semifinals, edging past Sabalenka in 4-6, 6-4, 4-6. Following her heroics, she expressed her admiration for the Pole and shared how the latter has inspired her. She also believed that enjoying the match and not thinking about the result would be beneficial to her.
"Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing match again. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is gonna be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high quality tennis and make it a battle. Just gonna go out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what’s on the line.”
At the 2019 French Open, she reached the semifinals by defeating the then-World No. 3 Simona Halep, becoming the youngest semifinalist in the tournament in over ten years. Amanda Anisimova made it to the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open after outpacing heavy favorite Naomi Osaka. She was also the Wimbledon quarterfinalist that year.