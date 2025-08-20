With Iga Swiatek's help, Casper Ruud becomes only active player in tennis to reach landmark Grand Slam milestone at US Open

With Iga Swiatek by his side in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles, Casper Ruud etched his name into ATP history. The Norwegian is now the only active male player to reach the quarterfinals of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at a Grand Slam event.

On Tuesday, August 19, Swiatek teamed up with Ruud to play at the controversial 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. In the first round, they took down Americans Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys 4-1, 4-2.

The Polish-Norwegian pair continued their ruthless form into the quarterfinal on the same day. They defeated the pair of Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti 4-1, 4-2 to qualify for the semifinals.

Upon reaching the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Ruud achieved a landmark Grand Slam milestone. He became the only active ATP player to play in the quarterfinals of a singles, doubles, and mixed doubles format at a Grand Slam event.

In singles, Ruud has reached and crossed the quarterfinal stage four times. In men's doubles, the Norwegian teamed up with Sweden's André Göransson and reached the quarterfinal at Wimbledon in 2021.

A fan on X pointed out this exceptional feat, and Ruud responded:

"Now THAT is a stat"

Casper Ruud @CasperRuud98 @AnnaK_4ever Now THAT is a stat😎

Among inactive ATP stars, several have achieved a similar feat, including John McEnroe, Bobby Riggs, and Rod Laver.

Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek set to face top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper in 2025 US Open mixed doubles SF

Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

Third seed Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud have set up a clash against top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles.

Pegula and Draper got the better of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz 4-2, 4-2 in the first round. In the quarterfinal, they were even more clinical to beat Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1.

Notably, Swiatek comes to the US Open just hours after clinching the title in Cincinnati after defeating Jasmine Paolini. After their matches on Tuesday, Ruud opened up about the Pole's determination.

"I think it's her will in the end and she decided to show up here, which is wildly impressive because she got to bed 12 hours ago in her hotel in New York and she was here stretching, doing her warmup at 10 a.m.... I looked at Iga like, 'This is determination like I've never seen it before!'" Casper Ruud said (via ATPTour.com).

On Wednesday, August 20, Swiatek and Ruud will face Pegula and Draper in the semis. The winner of their match will face the winner of the other semifinals between Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori and Danielle Collins-Christian Harrison.

