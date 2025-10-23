With Jannik Sinner under fire, Davis Cup captain brings up Federer, Nadal and Zverev examples to defend Italy's No. 1

Jannik Sinner's back-to-back Davis Cup Finals title triumphs with Italy in 2023 and 2024 seem to have become things of the past, particularly in his home country. The World No. 2 is facing fierce criticism for his decision to withdraw from this year's edition of the international men's team tennis event. However, Italy's Davis Cup captain has defended Sinner, that too by citing the examples of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Filippo Volandri, captain of Italy's Davis Cup team since 2021, initially laid bare his disappointment at the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion's decision as he echoed the sentiments of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation's President, Angelo Binaghi..

"It's a decision that, as President Binaghi also said, hurts, but it's neither the first nor the last time it's happened. It happens to all players, even the very best ," Volandri told La Gazzetta dello Sport. (translated from Italian)

However, the 44-year-old subsequently empathized with Jannik Sinner by issuing a reminder that even Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev didn't represent Switzerland, Spain and Germany respectively at all the editions of the Davis Cup Finals. While Federer and Nadal are now retired, Zverev, still very much active, has been named in the German team for the 2025 Davis Cup Finals.

"Zverev hasn't played it for years, nor Federer or Nadal. There are seasons that lead you to arrive at certain moments in different physical and mental conditions. We're still at the end of the season, and every year is different. This has been a special season for Jannik, and we all know it," Volandri added. (translated from Italian)

Jannik Sinner issues curt answer when asked about backlash following Davis Cup Finals withdrawal decision

Jannik Sinner during a press conference at the 2025 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)

The relentless criticism of Jannik Sinner, particularly in Italy, has gone to such an extent that a prominent journalist recently questioned his loyalty to his home country and a consumer and environment rights association demanded for him to be stripped of his national-level titles and recognitions.

The World No. 2 was asked to share his thoughts on the controversy following his dominant first-round win over Daniel Altmaier at the ongoing 2025 Vienna Open. However, Sinner's response was a curt one, with the Italian saying:

"All I can say is that I accept all criticism. I have already spoken extensively on this matter and have nothing more to add."

Fully focused on becoming champion in Vienna for a second time, Sinner's upcoming challenge in the Austrian capital is a second-round clash against compatriot Flavio Cobolli.

