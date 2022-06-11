With a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in BOSS Open QF, Andy Murray notches first top-5 win since beating Novak Djokovic in 2016.

Andy Murray made a splash after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and reaching the Boss Open semifinals. Murray, currently the World No. 68, defeated the Greek top seed 7-6 (4) 6-3 in less than two hours. It was Andy Murray's first victory over a top-5 ranked player since 2016. He beat Novak Djokovic in the ATP FInals in 2016.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Murray was pleased with his performance and praised the atmosphere at the tournament.

“It was an amazing atmosphere. Almost full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis. I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set," Murray said.

Murray felt he produced a solid performance to outwit the Greek player and reach the semifinals. He added that he needed to stay strong in crucial moments to cope with Tsitsipas's attack on his serve.

“I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance,” he added.

The Brit then highlighted his preference for grass, believing that it suits his gameplay. He added that while Tsitsipas plays well on all surfaces, he is able to utilize his strengths better on grasscourts.

"I don't want to say I was the smarter player, but maybe this surface suits my style. Stefanos plays well on all surfaces but this works really nicely for my game and I'm able to use my strengths better," Murray stated.

Andy Murray's previous meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas ended in a five-set defeat at the 2021 US Open in the first round. Murray took a two-sets-to-one lead but lost in five sets in the end.

Andy Murray will face Nick Kyrgios in the Boss Open semifinals in Stuttgart.

Murray gestures during his quarter-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray will face fiery and in-form Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals. The British player was reunited with Ivan Lendl in late March, with an emphasis on the training block for the grass season. The player-coach duo had a successful partnership twice earlier (2011-14 and 2016-17) which yielded three Grand Slam wins.

Murray last reached the final of an event in January, when the Brit lost to Aslan Karatsev in the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic. He last won a title in 2019 in Antwerp against Stan Wawrinka in the final. If he beats Kyrgios to reach the final, Murray will face either Oscar Otte or Matteo Berrettini for the title clash.

