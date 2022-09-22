"Without my kids on the tour, I'd have had to retire ten years ago" - Roger Federer 

Roger Federer confessed that he would have retired many years ago if he wasn't traveling around the world with his kids and wife over the last few seasons.

On Friday, the world will get to see the Swiss maestro compete in a professional tennis match for the last time. He's gearing up for a doubles contest at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which will mark the end of his 24-year-long decorated career.

In a recent interview with NBC's TODAY show, the 41-year-old was asked if he ever considered hanging up his racket when he wasn't winning Majors for long periods earlier in his career. Federer recalled the period when his twin girls — Myla and Charlene — were born in 2009, and how dedicating time and energy to them resulted in muted success on the tour.

"I have twin girls, as you know, Myla and Charlene. They were born in 2009, just after I became, I think I was the World No. 1. The girls were born, and from that moment on — 2010 and 2011 — I didn't win any Slams. I remember changing diapers, bathing the girls, and just being a dad," he said.

LavanyaSingerDinesh🇺🇦 @VocalistLavanya Wednesday September 21, 2022. Full Video of Roger Federer’s Interview - ‘Today’ on NBC done by Savannah Guthrie. It aired this morning here in the United StatesWednesday September 21, 2022. #RogerFederer will play his final competitive match (doubles only) at the #LaverCup in #London this Friday. #RForever Full Video of Roger Federer’s Interview - ‘Today’ on NBC done by Savannah Guthrie. It aired this morning here in the United States🇺🇸 Wednesday September 21, 2022. #RogerFederer will play his final competitive match (doubles only) at the #LaverCup in #London this Friday. #RForever https://t.co/qNMIIKmnLQ

Federer also stated that when he had his twin sons — Leo and Lenny — in 2014, it became difficult to travel across the world with four kids.

"But then when the boys were born, that rocked a boat, obviously, because going on the road with four kids every single week was hard, to say the least."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion stated that he would not have traveled extensively to take part in the many tournaments without his kids, and would have retired a long time ago if being with kids on the road was not an option.

"And from being maybe the dominator, the challenger, and I liked that role as well, I actually really stayed hungry throughout. I'd never go on the road without my kids. Then I'd rather retire. I would have had to retire ten years ago," he added.

"I wouldn't be a ghost" - Roger Federer on his plans post-retirement

Roger Federer at a press conference ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

On Wednesday, Roger Federer held his first press conference since announcing his retirement from professional tennis. Apart from addressing various questions regarding the upcoming Laver Cup, the tennis icon used Bjorn Borg's example to assure fans that they will continue to see him in some or the other capacity after he calls time on his career.

"I just wanted to let the fans know that I wouldn't be a ghost. I just talked about Bjorn Borg. I don't think he returned to Wimbledon for 25 years, and that, in a way, hurts every tennis fan. Totally acceptable. It's his life, his reasons. But I don't think I will be that guy," he said.

"Tennis has given me too much, I've been around for too long, falling in love with too many things. I love seeing people again.That's kind of what I wanted to let the fans know that you'll see me again and not just never again," he added.

The Associated Press @AP



The 20-time Grand Slam champ will play his final doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday.



Full story by apne.ws/1MULgDN Roger Federer wants fans to know "you'll see me again" even after he retires.The 20-time Grand Slam champ will play his final doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday.Full story by @HowardFendrich Roger Federer wants fans to know "you'll see me again" even after he retires.The 20-time Grand Slam champ will play his final doubles match at the Laver Cup on Friday.Full story by @HowardFendrich: apne.ws/1MULgDN https://t.co/4afmjgNPd2

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far