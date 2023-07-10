Boris Becker recently commended Elina Svitolina for reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Svitolina secured her maiden win over Victoria Azarenka during the grass court Major. After facing the Belarusian with a 0-5 head-to-head score, Svitolina favored a victory to her name and outlasted the 19th seed to book a berth in the last eight.

Despite losing the first set, the Ukrainian regained her momentum and bagged the following two sets in a thrilling two hours and 46-minute battle. She won the match with a scoreline that read 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

With her win, Svitolina successfully claimed a spot in her second consecutive Major quarterfinal since making a comeback on the WTA Tour. The Ukrainian had put her professional career on hold to give birth to her daughter Skai on October 15, 2022.

Elated with her performance, Svitolina marked her victory as the second happiest moment of her life, only outshone by the birth of her daughter.

"I think, you know, after giving birth to our daughter, this is the second happiest moment in my life," Svitolina quoted in a post-match interview.

Following her triumph, Boris Becker lauded Svitolina for her impressive performance. The six-time Grand Slam winner commented on an Instagram post on Wimbledon's official handle featuring Svitolina, likening her to a fictional superhero character from the DC universe.

"Wonder Woman," commented Becker.

Elina Svitolina defends her position to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players

Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon 2023

Elina Svitolina has maintained her stance on shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players on the WTA Tour.

Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the World No. 4 has remained solid in her decision not to shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus after the match. Svitolina recently reiterated her stance during her match against Victoria Azarenka.

After emerging victorious and ousting Azarenka from the 2023 Wimbledon, neither player attempted to shake hands, a decision which was later brought up in her press conference. Svitolina stated that she would stick to her decision until Russian troops pulled out of Ukraine.

"I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands. So I have clear statement. I don't know how more clear I can be," said Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina will now take on Iga Swiatek in the Championship's quarter-final to secure a place in the last four on Tuesday, 11th July.

