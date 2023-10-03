Stan Wawrinka's coach Magnus Norman recently raised his concerns about the tennis schedule lengthening even further following the Australian Open's schedule extension from 14 to 15 days to curb late-night finishes.

Norman expressed his worry for the players’ physical and mental health, as tennis keeps adding more and more days to its tournaments.

The Australian Open has become the second Grand Slam to span over 15 days, following the French Open’s lead. The decision to extend the Australian Open was made after a second-round match between Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis this year ended past 4 a.m. The US Open and Wimbledon, however, will continue to maintain their traditional 14-day format for the time being.

In a tweet on Tuesday, October 3, Norman argued that tennis was already a long and demanding sport and that adding more days would only increase the risk of injuries and burnout.

"Masters 1000 from 7 to 10 days. Grand Slam from 14 to 15 days. Tennis just adds more and more. 25 years ago topic among players were IW and Miami to long of a swing. Worried for players' physical, and perhaps even more, mental health," Norman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Grand Slams are not the only tournaments that have been extended in recent years. Three of the nine Masters 1000 events (Madrid, Rome, and Shanghai) have also increased their duration from seven to 12 days this year, taking inspiration from Indian Wells and Miami. Canada and Cincinnati will follow suit in 2025.

Stan Wawrinka recently suffered a disappointing exit from the first round of the 2023 Astana Open. He lost to American Marcos Giron in a three-set thriller, 7-6(8), 6-7(4), 6-7(8). He will now head for the Shanghai Masters for his 10th appearance in the ATP 1000 event.

Stan Wawrinka to face Dusan Lajovic in Shanghai Masters first round

Stan Wawrinka at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Stan Wawrinka will begin his campaign at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters with a first-round clash against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday, October 4.

The Swiss veteran, ranked 47th in the world, is looking for his first title of the season after reaching the final in Umag and the quarterfinals in Marseille and Rotterdam.

Wawrinka has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Lajovic, having defeated him previously in a four-set thriller at the 2015 French Open. However, the Serbian has improved his ranking and form since then, winning his second ATP title in Banja Luka earlier this year and reaching the quarterfinals in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Both players are known for their solid baseline game and powerful one-handed backhands, but Wawrinka has the edge in experience and variety. The Swiss also has a better record at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2015, while Lajovic has never gone past the first round.

The winner of this match will face Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.