"Worst match of the year";"Always so predictable" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic crushing Grigor Dimitrov in 'boring' Miami Open SF

Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the 2025 Miami Open, courtesy of his dominant straight-set win over Grigor Dimitrov. Several fans reacted to this update. While some praised the Serb for his dominance, others seemed unconvinced by the lopsided contest.

The semi-final encounter between Djokovic and Dimitrov was the oldest in the Masters 1000 tournament's history since 1990. Despite the breezy conditions at the Hard Rock Stadium, the 37-year-old delivered a gritty performance and easily won the first set 6-2.

Djokovic carried that momentum into the second, winning 6-3 and eliminating the Bulgarian from the Miami Open. On top of that, the Serb was phenomenal with his first serves, landing 87 % overall. In total, he won 79% of those points.

The 70-minute triumph was Djokovic's 11th consecutive against Dimitrov. He also holds a massive 13-1 head-to-head advantage over the 33-year-old. Moreover, Djokovic will be chasing not only his first title of the season but also the 100th tour title of his career in Miami. Tennis insider Jose Morgado shared this update on X:

Djokovic may have outclassed Dimitrov in the semifinals, but his sheer dominance disappointed a few fans since they had hoped for a close and grueling contest. A fan wrote:

"That was probably worst match of the year,Dimitrov wasn’t on court today at all,he made 32 unforced errors in 2 sets,Djokovic made 10 winners(4-forehand,6-aces)5 u/e."

"I know his fans love every moment, but to neutrals, Djokovic in steamroller mode is the most boring spectacle in all sport," another chimed in.

"87% of first serves in is crazy, No. 100 incoming. 🏆🙏," one said.

A fan praised Djokovic as the GOAT for his stellar performance against Dimitrov.

"The GOAT has done what he does again," they said.

Several fans on Reddit also shared their opinions, with one fan finding Dimitrov's performance disappointing. They also predicted that Taylor Fritz would pose some challenge for Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

"It's always so predictable when these two play, Dimitrov disappoints yet again. Fritz will probably give Djokovic a tougher match," they commented.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

"That went exactly as predicted. Century incoming, Novak locked in," a fan weighed in.

Djokovic, who hasn't dropped a set this tournament, committed only 5 unforced errors against the Bulgarian.

Novak Djokovic will face teenager Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final

Novak Djokovic will face Jakub Mensik in the final of the Miami Open. The Czech teenager eliminated home favorite Taylor Fritz in what turned out to be an utterly grueling contest.

The first set went to a tie-break, but the 19-year-old eventually won 7-6 (4). Fritz mounted a strong comeback in the second, winning 6-4. Both men remained undeterred in the decider, which once again went to a tie-break. However, Mensik replicated the first set score to upset the American.

The Miami Open final will mark the second meeting between Mensik and Djokovic. Their only previous encounter took place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai, where the Serb prevailed.

