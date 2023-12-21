"Worst thing Elena Rybakina did was beat Iga Swiatek 3 times and move to Yonex” – Tennis fans react to Kazakhstani’s Australian Open 2024 kit

Tennis fans on the internet have disapproved of Elena Rybakina's Australian Open 2024 kit designed by Yonex.

Rybakina moved from Adidas to Yonex as her kit sponsor in May 2023. She donned the Yonex apparel in his first-round match at the French Open in Paris, ending her three-year association with Adidas.

Yonex recently unveiled Rybakina's outfit for the Australian Open, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, 2024, in Melbourne. As per the visuals, the Kazakhstani will be seen in yellow and blue Down Under.

Tennis buffs on X (formerly Twitter), however, are not too pleased with the set of clothes stitched for the World No. 4 as one of them wished Yonex ill.

"What on earth is that???! Yonex you will pay for your crimes," the fan wrote.

Another fan hilariously threatened to bring down Yonex's establishment.

"Yonex I will set your headquarters on fire," the fan tweeted.

A third fan argued that the 2022 Wimbledon champion's appearance is justified only if Yonex has been paying her more than Adidas did.

"OK they better pay her more than Adidas otherwise it’s not worth it at all," the fan wrote.

One user stated that getting on board with Yonex after having defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek three times in a row was probably the worst decision of Elena Rybakina's life. She bettered the Pole at the Australian Open, Indian Wells Open, and Italian Open in 2023 and moved to a 3-1 lead in their head to head.

"Worst thing she did was beat Iga 3 times and move to Yonex," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Elena Rybakina "didn't feel that I am a top player" after 2022 Wimbledon triumph

Elena Rybakina holds the women's singles trophy: Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina didn't receive any points for her Wimbledon triumph in 2022 because of her Russian ethnicity even though she has represented Kazakhstan since 2018.

The 24-year-old recently opened up about her feelings after being stripped of the points she deserved during a conversation with Mind Set Win podcast. She said:

"It was not easy to overcome this win because, of course, after winning the title, you are like 'Wow, I hope it was not just by mistake, or by luck or whatever it is.' In my case, it was a bit different that I didn't get the point, so on the rest of the tournaments and another big Grand Slam, I didn't feel that I am a top player."

Elena Rybakina was born in Moscow, Russia, but acquired citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2018.