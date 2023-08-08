Several tennis fans were left in utter disbelief when a peculiar rule awarded Frances Tiafoe a point despite him making contact with the net. The incident happened during his first-round match against Milos Raonic at the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Tiafoe defeated Raonic 6-7(12), 7-6(4), 6-3, with the opening set going into a 26-point tiebreak. It was during this moment that Tiafoe leading 13/12, sprinted towards the net to retrieve a high net cord shot from behind the baseline. The American executed a perfectly angled low cross-court winner. However, Tiafoe's momentum carried him into the net before the ball had a chance to bounce twice.

Initially, the chair umpire, Fergus Murphy, called a net touch against Tiafoe. However, he quickly rectified his decision when he realized that Frances Tiafoe had touched the net outside of the singles stick, ultimately awarding the point to the American.

Milos Raonic and the spectators present in the stadium were left stunned by the umpire's decision. Tennis fans quickly turned to social media to express their bewilderment.

One fan stated that they would have called their lawyer over the decision because they believed that Tiafoe's contact with the doubles part of the net had an impact on the singles net.

"Would have called my lawyer. You can touch that part of the net and still affect the singles net. It’s not the same as a chair, and it’s not a permanent fixture because that part of the net doesn’t stay up when you take down the net," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed their opinion, deeming it as arguably the "worst rule" in tennis.

"Probably the worst rule in tennis. With this rule, that means I can be volleying up at the net and if my opponent returns my volley that’s coming close to the net I can grab the “permanent fixture” (the doubles part of the net) and lift it up to block the ball from coming over," the fan tweeed.

Milos Raonic reveals his secret to losing 40 pounds on the way to his tour comeback

Milos Raonic speaks to the media at the 2023 Canadian Open

Milos Raonic revealed the secret behind his 40-pound weight loss in the lead-up to his tour comeback. He candidly admitted to following a unique dietary regimen, consisting of consuming just one steak per day for a duration of four to five weeks.

Although this unconventional approach undeniably yielded positive results for the Canadian, he was keen to emphasize that it is not a method he would endorse for others.

After a 23-month hiatus caused by injury, Raonic made a return to the tennis court at the Libema Open earlier this year where he secured a first-round victory against Miomir Kecmanovic.

The former World No. 3 then went on to compete at Wimbledon, where he advanced to the second round. Unfortunately, his journey came to an end as he faced a defeat against Tommy Paul.

During an interview with Open Court, Milos Raonic candidly discussed the weight loss he had to undergo as a crucial part of his rehabilitation process. The Canadian made a conscious decision to shed some pounds in order to enhance his performance on the court which led him to embark on a rather unconventional diet regimen.

Most of my injuries have been to the lower body, so I knew I needed (to do) something to give myself the best chance. I only ate one steak a day for about 4-5 weeks. I wouldn't recommend it to anybody. I don't think it was a smart thing to do. There were a lot of parts to it that I didn't enjoy. ... but I was willing to do it," Milos Raonic said.