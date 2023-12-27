"Wouldn’t be shocked if Novak Djokovic lasts long enough to play against his kids" - Tennis fans react to Serb wanting to play beyond the age of 40

Drawing inspiration from NFL legend Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic recently expressed his desire to continue playing tennis well into his 40s.

Djokovic is in Riyadh for an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz on December 27, which is part of the Riyadh Season festival. During an interview, the Serb said that he is inspired by his friend Brady and hoped to play beyond the age of 40.

"I know (Tom Brady) personally as well, and I learnt from him, from his example, and, hopefully, I can have a career that goes up to 40 and maybe even beyond, let's see," he said (via Forbes).

The World No. 1 emphasized that he feels fantastic physically and intends to capitalize on his body's condition. Reflecting on his successful 2023 season, he expressed his determination to keep going and not halt his career anytime soon.

"I feel great in my own body right now, and I have been playing some really high quality tennis. 2023 was one of my best seasons I've had in my life, and why stop while you're still playing great. So I'll keep going and take it one by one and see how far I go," he added.

Tennis fans were delighted upon learning Djokovic's plans for his future in the game, and they took to social media to express their elation.

One fan proclaimed that they would not be surprised if the 36-year-old continued to compete until he could face off against his own children, as well as Roger Federer's kids, owing to his brilliant physical fitness.

"Wouldn’t be shocked if he lasts long enough to play against his kids and even Federer’s kids," the fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan said Novak Djokovic will continue playing tennis until his nine-year-old son Stefan becomes a professional player.

"F*ck them kids until Stefan Djokovic goes pro. What a man," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on playing Australian Open 2024: "Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year"

Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic recently said that whenever he returns to Melbourne, he cherishes memories of winning matches in the hard-court Grand Slam tournament from previous years.

“The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam, so each time you win additionally, you feel your confidence grows. Every year when I come back, I relive the memories from the previous years,” Djokovic said (via Eurosport, at 0:30).

The Serb also expressed his love for playing in the Australian Open, particularly on his favorite court, the Rod Laver Arena. He disclosed his aspirations to replicate his performance from the 2023 edition in the 2024 Australian Open.

“I just love playing in the Australian Open and Rod Laver Arena – it's my favorite court. Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year. Throughout my career, I've had a lot of success and hopefully that can keep going,” he added.

The World No. 1 claimed a record-extending 10th Australian Open title this year. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final and equaled Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

