"Wow" - Iga Swiatek's incredible 'Kenin Hold' from 3 break points down to win Miami 3R clash impresses Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

Rennae Stubbs was impressed by Iga Swiatek's incredible hold of serve from three break points down to win her third-round match against Linda Noskova at Miami Open 2024.

Swiatek was facing Noskova for the third time this year. Their first meeting came at the Australian Open where the Czech stunned the Pole by coming from a set down to eliminate her. Swiatek would later get her revenge at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, trouncing Noskova 6-4, 6-0.

The two would face off again in the third round of the Miami Open. Noskova claimed the first set after a hard-fought battle in the tiebreaker but the World No. 1 proved to be too much for the Czech as Swiatek would come back from behind to win the next two sets and the match (7)6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The 22-year-old was serving for the match at 5-4 in the final set but found herself 0-40 down. She then went on to win five consecutive points to save three break points and win the match. The WTA tour's social media posted a clip of Swiatek's five consecutive points stating how she pulled off a 'Kenin hold'.

The 'Kenin hold" is a fan-made term that is used when a player hits five consecutive winners after being 0-40 down to hold their serve. However, the point which the Pole won to get the advantage was won due to an unforced error which means that her hold wasn't technically a 'Kenin hold'.

Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles World No. 1 and Serena Williams' ex-coach, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her admiration towards Iga Swiatek's phenomenal hold.

"Wow"

Iga Swiatek is currently chasing her second Sunshine Double

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Final Day

Iga Swiatek completed the Sunshine Double in 2022, winning both WTA 1000 titles - the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open and also became the youngest player to achieve this feat at the age of 20 years and 10 months old.

The Pole won the BNP Paribas Open for the second time in her career this year and dropped no set en route to the title. Swiatek defeated the likes of Danielle Collins, Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova, and Maria Sakkari in the final.

The World No. 1 will try for a second Sunshine Double at the Miami Open. Iga Swiatek is all set to face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.