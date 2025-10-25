WTA Finals Race: 8 qualified players, seeds, who missed out, last-minute drama & early predictions

The 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh are set to showcase the season's top eight singles players. Aryna Sabalenka leads the field as the top seed, followed by several of her rivals who have managed to notch up some solid numbers throughout the season.

Last year, Coco Gauff was the surprise winner of the event. She defeated both the top-seeded players, Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, on her way to the title. In the final, the American got the better of Qinwen Zheng 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

The defending champion is again in the running this year, owing to her solid season, which included a French Open title. The 2025 WTA Finals race to qualify was intense, with several last-minute developments adding drama. As the tournament approaches, it is worth taking a closer look at the key storylines and significant topics surrounding the event.

Qualified Players & Seeds at the WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – Seeded No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka has had a stellar 2025 season, securing four titles, including the US Open, the WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Miami, and the WTA 500 event in Brisbane. Her consistent performance has kept her at World No. 1 throughout the year.

Iga Swiatek (Poland) – Seeded No. 2

Iga Swiatek reached the deep stages at majority of events in 2025 before clinching her maiden Wimbledon title. Her strong performances on all surfaces have solidified her position in the WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff (USA) – Seeded No. 3

Coco Gauff added a French Open title to her resume and recently won the Wuhan Open, marking her 11th career singles title. She continues to impress with her rapid rise and hopes to defend her title in Riyadh.

Amanda Anisimova (USA) – Seeded No. 4

Amanda Anisimova reached two major finals this season, showcasing her potential and consistency on the tour. Her breakthrough performances, including the WTA 1000 title in Doha, have earned her a spot in her maiden WTA Finals.

Jessica Pegula (USA) - Seeded No. 5

Currently ranked World No. 5, Jessica Pegula boasts three titles in 2025. She even reached the semifinal at the China Open and the final at the Wuhan Open to secure her WTA Finals spot.

Madison Keys (USA) – Seeded No. 6

Madison Keys secured her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her powerful game in the first half of the season was enough to help her be the sixth seed.

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - Seeded No. 7

Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the WTA Finals by reaching the semifinals at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She was the last player to confirm her spot in the event.

Jasmine Paolini (Italy) - Seeded No. 8

Jasmine Paolini has surprisingly become a mainstay at the top on the WTA Tour. In 2025, she holds an impressive 43-18 record, including the WTA 1000 title in Rome. Notably, she has also qualified for the doubles WTA Finals.

Last-Minute Drama

Elena Rybakina at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Source: Getty

The 2025 WTA Finals race concluded with intense drama, particularly concerning the final qualifying spot. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina secured her place by reaching the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, defeating Canada's Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-6(4). This victory propelled her to world No. 7 and clinched the last spot in the WTA Finals.

In contrast, Russia's Mirra Andreeva, who had been in contention for the final spot, faced setbacks. She withdrew from the Tokyo tournament due to visa issues, a decision that left her unable to compete and ultimately cost her the opportunity to qualify for the Finals.

Her absence allowed Rybakina to capitalize on the situation and secure her spot. Moreover, the Kazakh withdrew from the semifinal due to a back injury, raising questions about her fitness ahead of the Finals.

Alternates

Mirra Andreeva, ranked 9th in the WTA Finals Race, secured her alternate spot after a strong season, including two WTA 1000 titles. She is poised to step in if any of the top eight players withdraw.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, ranked 10th, also clinched an alternate position. Her consistent performances throughout the season have kept her in contention for a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Early Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

The 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh will feature a star-studded lineup, with Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff leading the charge. Sabalenka, the world No. 1, has had a stellar season. Swiatek and Gauff have also been in excellent form.

Early predictions point toward a battle between Gauff and Swiatek for the title, as Sabalenka's recent form since the US Open has been questionable. She has not played a lot, and it could disturb her momentum. Given the current form of the rest of the field, a surprise finalist like Zheng from last year is unlikely to repeat.

