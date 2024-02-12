WTA Rankings update: Abu Dhabi champion Elena Rybakina back to No. 4, Karolina Pliskova surges after Transylvania Open triumph

Iga Swiatek leads the newly released WTA rankings as she kicks off her 89th week atop the summit with 9770 points. Aryna Sabalenka trails her in second place with 8905 points but she isn't competing at this week's Qatar Open. This gives the Pole a chance to extend her lead over her rival.

Coco Gauff remains steady at No. 3, but Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula swap places to be ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. The Kazakh endured a disappointing outing at the Australian Open as she lost in the third round.

But Rybakina resumed her winning ways as she was crowned the Abu Dhabi Open champion over the weekend. She defeated Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa, Liudmila Samsonova, and Daria Kasatkina to win her second title of the year.

There's no movement in the rest of the top 10, which remains unchanged from last week. Ons Jabeur, Qinwen Zheng, Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari, and Karolina Muchova are ranked from No. 6 to No. 10, respectively. However, there's plenty of shake-up outside of the top 10 this week.

The most notable mover of the week is two-time Major finalist Karolina Pliskova. The Czech was a steady presence in the top 40 of the WTA rankings since 2014 and finished six straight seasons ranked in the top 10 from 2016 to 2021.

However, following a first-round exit from this year's Australian Open, Pliskova's ranking plummeted to No. 78, her lowest in over a decade. She rediscovered her groove at last week's Transylvania Open, where she won her 17th career title and first since 2020. As a result, she has jumped 19 places to No. 59 this week.

Teen star Mirra Andreeva gets closer to cracking the top 30 of the WTA rankings

Mirra Andreeva is quickly rising up the WTA rankings.

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva has established herself as a big stage player despite her tender age. In her Grand Slam debut at last year's French Open, she made it to the third round. She then went a step further at Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round.

Andreeva suffered her earliest exit from a Major with a second-round loss at the US Open. She was on the cusp of reaching the quarterfinals at this year's Australian Open, but Barbora Krejcikova defeated her 4-6, 6-3. 6-2 in the fourth round.

Andreeva's results have ensured her rapid ascendency to the top 40 of the WTA rankings. She moved up a couple of places to No. 33 this week, a new career high for her.

Linda Noskova has been another teen sensation in the news lately. She reached the last eight of the Australian Open a few weeks ago, her first at a Major. She made her top 30 debut this week as she rose three spots to No. 28, a new career milestone for the young Czech.