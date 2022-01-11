WTA Rankings Update: Adelaide champion Ashleigh Barty begins 110th week as World No. 1

Australia's Ashleigh Barty has maintained her firm grip on the World No. 1 spot in women's tennis, as per the latest rankings released by the WTA on Monday.

Barty won the WTA Adelaide International title on Sunday, defeating Elena Rybakina in straight sets followed by a win in the doubles final with countrywoman Storm Sanders. The 25-year-old heads into next week's Australian Open as the firm favorite in the women's draw.

Barty begins her 110th week at the top spot - 103 of them coming in a row - and she currently owns the eighth longest reign at No. 1 in women's tennis.

Barty is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Garbine Muguruza (No. 3), Barbora Krejcikova (+1 to No. 4), Karolina Pliskova (-1 to No. 5), Maria Sakkari (No. 6), Anett Kontaveit (No. 7), Iga Switaek (+1 to No. 8), Paula Badosa (-1 to No. 9) and Ons Jabeur (No. 10).

Adelaide runner-up Elena Rybakina moved up one spot to a new career-high No. 12 while Melbourne Summer Set champion Simona Halep climbed five spots to No. 15 after winning her 23rd WTA singles title on Sunday.

New career-highs for Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session at Melbourne Park

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who will make her 2022 debut in Sydney on Tuesday, climbed one spot to a new career-high of No. 18 while American teenager Coco Gauff climbed three spots to No. 19, also a new career-high for her.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide, climbed two spots to No. 25. Another Adelaide quarterfinalist, Shelby Rogers, climbed four spots to a new career-high No. 36.

20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who won her second career singles title at the WTA Melbourne 2 event on Sunday, jumped 17 spots to No. 61.

There were also big jumps for Adelaide semifinalist Misaki Doi (+29 to No. 76), Melbourne 2 runner-up Aliaksandra Sasnovich (+30 to No. 77), Marie Bouzkova, who reached the second round in Adelaide (+10 to No. 80) and Adelaide quarterfinalist Kaja Juvan (+14 to No. 86).

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who has pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury, dropped six spots to No. 47.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya