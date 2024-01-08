WTA Rankings update: Elena Rybakina back at No. 3 after Brisbane triumph, top-ranked Iga Swiatek extends her lead over Aryna Sabalenka

The first week of the 2024 season is behind us, but it hasn't lead to a huge shake-up in this week's WTA rankings. The Iga Swiatek-led Poland was on the cusp of winning the United Cup, but lost the decisive mixed doubles rubber, and with it, the title.

Nevertheless, it was a pretty good campaign for Swiatek personally as she won all five of her singles ties. She extended her winning streak to 16 matches, which commenced at last year's China Open.

Swiatek tops the WTA rankings leaderboard with 9880 points, and it gives her a comfortable lead over the second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who has 8905 points. The Belarusian was outplayed in the Brisbane International final by Elena Rybakina, who rose by a spot to No. 3.

Rybakina was in great form throughout the week as she overpowered her opponents to claim a sixth career title. Her rise pushed Coco Gauff down to No. 4, despite a successful title defense at the ASB Classic. The teenager defeated Elina Svitolina to capture her seventh career title.

The rest of the top 10 remains static as Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari, Karolina Muchova and Barbora Krejcikova are ranked from No. 5 to No. 10 respectively.

Just outside the top 10, Qinwen Zheng continued her upward rise as she moved up a spot to No. 13, a new career-high. Jelena Ostapenko also continues to vie for the top 10. A quarterfinal finish in Brisbane has her steady at No. 12, but a deep run in Adelaide could see her re-enter the region.

Bianca Andreescu drops out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings

Bianca Andreescu continues to freefall in the WTA rankings due to an injury hiatus.

It's has been a rough journey for Bianca Andreescu since her breakout run in 2019, during which she won the US Open as well. Frequent injuries have stalled her momentum year after year.

Now, as the Canadian continues to recover from a stress fracture in her back, her ranking has taken a hit. She dropped out of the top 100 of the WTA rankings this week as she fell eight spots to No. 108.

Andreescu hasn't competed since losing to Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open. She won't be participating in the upcoming Australian Open either, but is hopeful of returning in time for the Indian Wells Open or the clay swing.