"WTH does Serena Williams got to do with this" - Tennis fans react in disgust as American features in Young Thug's RICO trial for her crip walk dance

Serena Williams getting mentioned in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) trial of Atlanta rapper Jeffery Williams, popularly known as Young Thug, has shocked tennis fans.

Prosecutors have said characterized Young Thug’s YSL (Young Slime Life) as a "criminal street gang" and have alleged 182 instances of the collective’s participating in gang activity and criminal conspiracies.

It has also been alleged that Young Thug ordered and oversaw many crimes, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, witness intimidation, and drug dealing.

Young Thug’s defense attorneys, in an attempt to muddy the waters, introduced evidence of unaffiliated celebrities doing things that the prosecution has allegedly called evidence of gang activity. This included rapper Lil Wayne's tattoos, a clip of NBA superstar Lebron James, and the way Serena Williams once danced in London.

After winning the singles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, Williams celebrated by doing the 'Crip Walk', which was first performed and popularized by gang members from Compton, where the 23-time Grand Slam champion hails from.

Tennis fans have not taken kindly to the news of Williams and her 'Crip Walk' getting mentioned in Young Thug’s RICO trial. One fan stated that this was another example of the justice system criminalizing Black expression.

"I mean, this is all absurd & good for a laugh if you choose to find it funny. But it upsets me more than anything because at the root of it is the justice system criminalizing Black expression, in many contexts," read one post on X.

Another fan stated that the use of Serena Williams and her dance during a RICO trial was "weird, wild, and untamed."

"The fact that they're using Serena Williams to inquire about a crip walk is weird, wild, and untamed," read another post.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Serena Williams on doing the C-Walk: "I was so excited that it just came out, I guess I’m good at it"

Serena Williams in action at the 2012 London Olympics.

At the 2012 London Olympic Games, Serena Williams demolished her archrival Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 to clinch the gold medal. With a memorable win wrapped up, she performed some eye-catching moves courtside, drawing big applause from the packed stands.

Later, she spoke about her dance and stated that she was excited to be able to pull off the moves with ease. She also said that she was not bothered about the dance that had a gang reference attached to it.

"It just happened. I was so excited that it just came out. I guess I’m good at it! I don’t care [about the gang references]. That’s the least of my worries. I’m so excited I was able to do the dance. I’m glad I did it!" she said.

The 23-time Major winner also won the doubles gold medal that year, combining with sister Venus Williams to clinch their third and final gold medal as a pair at the Olympics.

