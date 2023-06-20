Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian looked unfazed as Williams humorosly displayed her exceptional pancake-making abilities.

Williams and Ohanian's five-year-old daughter, Olympia, has a knack for creating pancake art. The father-daughter duo shares a delightful tradition of making pancakes together, often delving into the world of pancake art and creating visually stunning designs with vibrant colors.

Alexis Ohanian frequently takes to social media to share Olympia's impressive pancake art creations.

Serena Williams recently took to social media to share a video of herself and her daughter, Olympia, creating pancake art together. In the video, Williams shared that she created a rainbow, a 3D box, a dog, and some clouds using colourful pancake batter.

The former World No. 1 then jokingly taunted her husband, Ohanian, by suggesting that she is becoming better than him at pancake art and asked if he is feeling jealous about it.

"I can really draw rainbows Papa and I drew a 3D box. There's a dog over there and some clouds. Jealous?" Williams said.

Ohanian re-shared Williams' video and added a touch of humor by stating that if she intends to challenge the "king", she must not miss.

"If you come for the king Serena you best not miss," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Williams shows off baby bump during night out in Bologna with husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and their Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams has an ability to exude confidence and style in any fashion choice. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently made a bold statement by sporting a pair of vibrant pink Crocs during a night out in Bologna, Italy, alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams shared a series of photos of herself and Ohanian on social media. In the pictures she can be seen donning a stunning violet bodycon dress, paired with vibrant pink Crocs and minimal makeup.

“A night out in Bologna with some comfortable shoes and @alexisohanian,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams has long been an advocate for fashion as a means of self-expression. Her passion for clothing has led her to launch her own clothing line, S by Serena, which seeks to empower women of all shapes and sizes.

Williams has previously teamed up with Crocs to create the Serena Embellish Flip collection. This line boasts glittery straps and a comfortable footbed, making it both stylish and practical.

