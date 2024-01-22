"You can do better than that" - Todd Woodbridge teases Alex de Minaur as girlfriend Katie Boulter's ring sparks engagement speculation

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger during her boyfriend's match against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. In view of that, former Aussie tennis pro Todd Woodbridge hilariously pointed out that the ring was too small to be a wedding ring.

Woodbridge, who won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and six mixed doubles, is currently working as a broadcaster for Wide World of Sports and was recently quizzed about Boulter's ring in an interview with Today.

The Australian legend claimed that with Alex de Minaur's career now thriving, he would get a nicer ring for his girlfriend.

"I'll tell you what - Alex has been playing incredible tennis, he's top-10 in the world. I went in close to have a look at the ring and I said 'you know what? You can do better than that, Alex'," Woodbridge said.

Commenting on the size of the ring, the Aussie legend said the engagement ring that De Minaur would propose with would be four or five carats and not just a 'couple of chips':

"An engagement ring? Surely we're looking at four or five carats, not a couple of chips."

Alex de Minaur gutted after 4R exit at the 2024 Australian Open

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 Australian Open

Alex de Minaur's campaign at the 2024 Australian Open ended heartbreakingly as Andrey Rublev defeated the home favorite 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round.

The Australian talked about how his mentality has changed, as he would have been proud of his effort against a higher-ranked player last year.

"Maybe a couple years ago or even last year, I would be sitting here, maybe even happy with the result, saying, I probably shouldn't have won, he's higher ranked than I am, I took him to five sets, pretty decent effort," De Minaur said in a press conference.

However, the World No. 10 was devastated after his loss as he believed he could have won this match but it slipped away.

"But it's completely changed because now I'm sitting here and I'm absolutely devastated because I saw it as a great opportunity and a match I strongly believed I could have won. But it just slipped away," De Minaur said.

Rublev is set to take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Slam tomorrow (January 23), aiming to secure his first-ever Major.