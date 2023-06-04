NBA icon Tony Parker has recently drawn a comparison between former World No.1 Novak Djokovic and American basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Djokovic advanced towards a historic 23rd Grand Slam triumph as he overwhelmed Juan Pablo Varillas with a commanding scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday (Jun 4). This remarkable victory secured his place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Serb, currently tied with Rafael Nadal at 22 Majors, had an effortless win against his 94th-ranked opponent. The windy conditions on the Philippe Chatrier court did not trouble him as he moved within three wins of a third title in Paris.

In a recent conversation with Eurosport, Tony Parker regarded Novak Djokovic as one of the greatest athletes of all time, acknowledging his remarkable longevity and achievements. He even compared the 22-time Grand Slam champion with Michael Jordan, emphasizing his respect for the Serbian tennis star.

"Novak for me is one of the best ever, best athletes ever, in every sport. What he did for the longevity and to do it for as long as he did it, I don’t think you have a lot of athletes who did that in the history of the game. You can definitely compare him to Michael Jordan in my sport. I have a lot of respect for him," Parker said.

Parker said that he has immense respect for the two-time French Open winner, having met him multiple times. He also highlighted the Belgrade native's mental toughness as his favorite aspect.

"So I have a lot of respect for him. I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s a huge basketball fan, in Serbia it’s maybe the number one sport. I love watching him play, I love his fighting spirit. That’s my favourite aspect, the mental part," Parker said.

"Rafael Nadal can say, 'I have the record,' but Novak Djokovic is going to get it" - Tony Parker

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten.

Tony Parker then expressed confidence in Novak Djokovic surpassing Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. With the Serb's dedication to a healthy diet and unwavering focus, Parker believed that he would inevitably achieve it.

"I think he’s going to beat the record. He’s healthy, I know his diet, he is really focused on that. I don’t see him not getting the record. Rafa can say, 'I have the record,' but Novak is going to get it," Parker said.

He added:

"Knowing the game a little bit more, I know the mental part is a huge thing in this sport. And you have to give it to Novak, between him and Rafa, they are the best."

