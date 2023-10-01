"You can’t have someone better than Novak Djokovic" - Marion Bartoli on the 'perfect tennis athlete'

Marion Bartoli is of the opinion that if someone wanted to build the 'perfect tennis athlete,' they do not have to look far beyond Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's flexibility and smoothness of movement on the court are two of the many reasons that make him the archetypal tennis player, according to Bartoli.

"If you will build the perfect tennis athlete you can’t have someone better than [Novak],” Bartoli said in a recent interview with Tennis Majors. “The flexibility, the smoothness, everything moves freely.”

The former Wimbledon champion also believes Novak Djokovic has been the best men's singles player of the season, going simply by his record at Grand Slams. 2023 saw the Serb win three out of the four Grand Slams (the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open). At Wimbledon, he reached the final but ended up losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a marathon five-setter.

“I think we have to go deeper into the analysis and when you look at the season, there is one who won three Grand Slams and one who won one Grand Slam, it’s as simple as that. And one who played four Grand Slam finals and one who played one.”

“I think we have to just look at a broader way on how each other are handling the whole season. And out of that for now, as it stands, Novak’s doing a better job," Bartoli said.

"I don’t think a lot of people can pretend to have the same mental strength as Novak Djokovic" - Marion Bartoli

While Marion Bartoli admitted that Djokovic is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, the 38-year-old was impressed by the way he has managed his season, especially his mental strength to 'bounce back from anything.'

Bartoli hailed the 36-year-old as "extraordinary" for this strength of his and is of the opinion that very few players would have been able to match him in this regard.

"Obviously Novak is more towards the end of his career than the beginning. But I just think that the way he has managed this season… and just the mental strength and the ability to bounce back from anything – I found it extraordinary and I don’t think a lot of people can pretend to have the same mental strength as him," Bartoli said.

With his title run at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic became the first player, male or female, to win 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era, overtaking Serena Williams' tally of 23.

