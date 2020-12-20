Roger Federer recently revealed that all four of his kids have started playing tennis, to the point where they can hold longer rallies too. But the Swiss added that they don't like getting coaching tips from him when he joins them for a game.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka have four children - twin girls Myla and Charlene aged 11, and twin boys Lenny and Leo aged 6. Given that Federer is a 20-time Slam champion and Mirka herself was a top 100 player in the early 2000s, many expect their kids to be naturally gifted at tennis.

In a recent interview with Schweizer Illustrierte, Federer spoke at length about his kids playing the sport that he has dominated for the past two decades.

"We played quite a lot this year. The good thing is, you can always find ways to make it fun," Federer said. "The problem with tennis is that it takes time to get right into it. Then it's fun. Now all four have arrived where they can play a longer rally."

While Roger Federer is considered by many to be the greatest male player in the history of the sport, his kids don't think too highly of his insights. But the 39-year-old knows that eventually they'll have to come to him or Mirka for help.

"Meanwhile they also ask me if I come to play. At the beginning it was said: 'You are not my coach! Dad doesn't have to interfere in the game.' So I said: 'Okay, no problem, do it the way you feel is right. At some point you might come to me or Mommy'," Federer continued.

Hope to pick up a musical instrument after I retire: Roger Federer

Roger Federer also revealed that he hopes to pick up some kind of musical instrument when he has retired from the game and has more time on his hands.

Federer has showcased some of his musical talent in recent times. In 2017 he shot a video with fellow players Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov where they belted the Chicago hit 'Hard to say i'm sorry'. And in a more recent commercial for Swiss telecommunication company Sunrise, the Swiss can be seen signing the Beatles hit song 'With a Little Help from My Friends'.

"I would like to play an instrument again," Federer said. "Hopefully when I stop playing tennis I'll have time. I used to play the piano. But of course I was more likely to play football, tennis or basketball. Every week in piano lesson I had to explain why I hadn't practiced any more and said: 'That's tennis'. Then it was said: 'Well, Roger, let's just try this song again'."