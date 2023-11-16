Four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier recently expressed his reservations about Rafael Nadal's much-awaited comeback to tennis, fearing a Roger Federer repeat.

Nadal is touted to return to competitive tennis at the 2024 Australian Open. He has stayed away from action for almost the entirety of the 2023 season due to a hip injury. He has played only a couple of matches, one of which he lost at the Melbourne Slam in January.

Though the Spaniard himself has ruled out the possibility of a miraculous run post-recovery, the prospect of him winning a couple of big titles can't be ruled out given his stature.

Jim Courier, however, issued a warning ahead of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's return that he might meet the same fate as Roger Federer.

"What you hope not to see is what happened to Roger [Federer]. You know Roger really worked hard to get back and he was ready and then it was one bad move and one little slip and that was really the end of it for him," the American said. (via Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast) (32:48).

Federer took a break from tennis after a second-round exit at the 2020 Wimbledon Championships due to knee problems. He returned to professional action in March 2021 but could not add any more titles to his esteemed trophy cabinet. He competed at the Qatar Open but did not go any further than the quarterfinals.

In May, the 20-time Grand Slam champion lost the only match that he played at the Geneva Open. He further participated in June's French Open but was forced to withdraw after making it past the third round. He bowed out early at the Halle Open as well.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships turned out to be his final Grand Slam appearance. He showed promise in London but his journey was cut short by Hubert Hurkacz in the last-eight stage.

Courier voiced his wish to not witness Nadal's last dance pan out well as the Spaniard has declared that 2024 is going to be his last season as a professional.

"Even then his [Federer's] greatness allowed him to get into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. I just hope we don’t get that kind of scenario again. But any view of Rafa back on a court, especially at Roland Garros, would be welcome," Courier said.

"Rafael Nadal's effort level is going to be extreme" - Jim Courier

Rafael Nadal receives the 2022 Australian Open trophy from Jim Courier.

Jim Courier further stated that he continues to keep track of Rafael Nadal's road to recovery through social media. He said (32:25):

"I wish I knew what to expect. Like everyone else, I’m following [his progress] on social media, whenever they put out videos of him on the treadmill, on the bike, on the court."

Courier refrained from making a strong prediction about Nadal's chances of winning more titles but added:

"One thing we know is his effort level is going to be extreme. I just, like everyone else, have my fingers crossed that his body is going to give him one more push. And whatever will be will be."

