"You have no idea how this makes me happy" - Fans react to Naomi Osaka's tennis comeback in San Jose ahead of US Open

For the first time since May, Naomi Osaka has been confirmed to participate in an event on the WTA tour, much to the delight of tennis fans. The Japanese superstar will begin her comeback by playing in the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, which will signal the start of her US Open Series campaign.

Osaka last appeared in a competitive match on May 23, 2022, when she lost her French Open first-round match to American star Amanda Anisimova. She then missed the entire grasscourt season, including Wimbledon for the second straight edition, due to a leg injury.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to play a lot of tennis leading up to the US Open and fans on social media could not contain their excitement at the news of Naomi Osaka's comeback at the WTA 500 tournament in San Jose, which begins on August 1. She received a wild card entry into the event.

"You have no idea how this makes me happy," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The American hard court swing has historically been Osaka's most successful phase of the tennis season. She has won the US Open twice, including a breakthrough win over Serena Williams in the 2018 final for her maiden Grand Slam title. Osaka also reached the 2020 Cincinnati Open final. The Japanese player has tasted almost all of her success on hard courts.

Meanwhile, some fans are hoping to see a fit Naomi Osaka in this tournament and throughout the hardcourt season.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to play at the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open, ahead of the New York Major.

Naomi Osaka's biggest competitors at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

Naomi Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

World No. 38 Naomi Osaka will be joined by some strong contenders for the title at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will play in the WTA 500 event and will look to translate her grasscourt success to hard courts.

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur will also play in San Jose, and so will French Open finalist and teenage sensation Coco Gauff, much to the excitement of local fans. 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will also play the event ahead of her home WTA 1000 tournament - the National Bank Open in Toronto. Osaka will have her task cut out in San Jose, with some strong challengers to face.

The Japanese player has played just 17 singles matches this season and is yet to win a title. She has a 12-5 win-loss record in those matches, boosted by a run to the finals of the Miami Open. Her biggest goal in the build-up to the US Open would be to improve her ranking and at least receive a seeding for the Grand Slam tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far