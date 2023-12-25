Tennis fans had hilarious reactions to Casper Ruud responding to a parody account's news.

The Norwegian, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, responded to a post from a parody account on X regarding Christopher Nolan directing "The Dark Knight Returns" and Christian Bale returning as Batman.

While Ruud said that he doesn't believe everything he reads, he wanted the news to be true.

"Is this true? I don’t believe anything I read anymore but please be true," Ruud said.

Tennis fans were amused by the Norwegian's tweet, with one fan jokingly saying that Ruud not believing everything he read anymore was Holger Rune's fault, referring to the two being involved in a bit of a scandal during their French Open quarterfinal in 2022.

""I don't believe everything I read anymore", and you just know that's Holger's fault," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

"Casper would not last a day on tennis twitter," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked that Casper Ruud was trying to take the ATP "himbo" title from Taylor Fritz, referring to the term that is meant to define a man who was good-looking but not intelligent.

"Casper coming to take the resident atp himbo title from taylor," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Casper Ruud won 37 out of 60 matches in 2023

Casper Ruud in action at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London

Casper Ruud did not have the best of seasons in 2023, as he won 37 out of 60 matches.

A lot of his numbers were swayed by a good clay-court season, during which he reached his second straight French Open final and the semifinals of the Italian Open. It was also during this time that the Norwegian won his only title at the Estoril Open.

Apart from clay, Ruud had a very torrid 2023 season, with a 14-15 win-loss record on other surfaces. His drop in form saw him fall out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since September 2021. He will finish 2023 as the World No. 11, 275 points behind tenth-ranked Taylor Fritz.

Ruud's most recent appearance on the tennis court was at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi, where he was a part of the Hawks who finished last in the exhibition tournament.

The Norwegian is scheduled to start his 2023 season at the United Cup, which starts on December 29. Norway are drawn alongside the Netherlands and Croatia in Group F of the tournament.