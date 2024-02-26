"You kind of late" - Aryna Sabalenka hilariously reacts to fitness coach Jason Stacy's delayed congratulation on her Australian Open win

Aryna Sabalenka had a funny reaction when her fitness coach, Jason Stacy, congratulated her on winning the 2024 Australian Open almost one month after the tournament ended.

Sabalenka had an incredible run at the Melbourne Slam this year. She effortlessly defeated Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen, all in straight sets, on her way to successfully defending her title.

While many congratulated the Belarusian on lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on January 27 itself, Stacy was late to the party. It wasn't until February 26 that he took to his Instagram account to shower Sabalenka with praise and express his honor at being part of the World No. 2's team.

"Getting it done and enjoying the adventures!!! We continue to grow as a team, as individuals, and as champions!!! And we have the most fun doing it!!! An honor being part of the team!!" he wrote.

"And as always, very proud of @sabalenka_aryna continued growth and willingness to keep going, keep facing your fears, continuing to mature from a young fighters mindset into a warrior mentality!!! Let’s gooooooooooo," he added.

Aryna Sabalenka reposted Jason Stacy's post to her Instagram Story and shared her hilarious reaction:

"Jason.....it's almost March....you kind of late."

Aryna Sabalenka via Instagram Stories

The day also happened to be Stacy's 50th birthday and shortly after, Sabalenka showered her fitness coach with a bunch of wishes.

"Happy birthday to the best person in the world @jason.stacycoach. Love you," she wrote on Instagram.

Aryna Sabalenka via Instagram Stories

Aryna Sabalenka on autographing Jason Stacy's head during Australian Open 2024: "We just like to do weird s*it, guys!"

Aryna Sabalenka Jason Stacy's head after the Australian Open 2024 title win

During the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Jason Stacy engaged in a ritual where Sabalenka would autograph Stacy's bald head before every match she played.

Sabalenka explained the reason behind the pre-match routine in her on-court interview after defeating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round, saying that she started autographing Stacy's head before her first match and it just stuck as a routine after winning.

According to the Belarusian, although Stacy wasn't "happy" about it, he understood the necessity.

"We just like to do weird shit, guys!" Sabalenka said.

"We just started this. I did it before the first match, and after I won, I told Jason, ‘Well, I guess it’s a routine right now.’ He’s not happy with that but he understands everything," she added.

