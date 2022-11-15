"You know its coming and you can do absolutely nothing" - Tennis fans in awe of Novak Djokovic's stunning stretch backhand winner against Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic was at his supreme best against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match of the 2022 ATP Finals on Monday. The Serb often pulls off something special during crucial moments in a match and produced a stunning shot in the second set tie-break against Tsitsipas, leaving spectators and fans dumbfounded.

The moment came at a thrilling stage of the match, with Djokovic marginally ahead at 2-1 in the tie-breaker. The Serb was on the defensive throughout the rally as Tsitsipas stretched him from one end of the court to the other. Tsitsipas played a cross-court backhand and approached the net to finish off the point, but the Serb produced a full-stretch running cross-court backhand winner, leaving his opponent shocked.

The shot left spectators in the stands, as well as those watching from home, in awe, and many lauded the 35-year-old's athleticism and precision.

"Novak's running backhand and Rafa's running forehand...You know its coming and u can do absolutely nothing," a Twitter user expressed.

Another fan highlighted that no other player can turn defense into offense as effectively as Djokovic does.

"The dip he always gets with that open stance BHs on the run. GOAT of creating offense from what is supposed to be a defensive positions off clay," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the 21-time Grand Slam champion's backhand winner:

"I made some great passing shots; A match decided by small margins" - Novak Djokovic reflects on victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Two

Novak Djokovic shared an assessment of his performance against the Greek star to kickstart his ATP Finals campaign in a perfect manner. The Serb highlighted his impressive passing shots and was particularly happy about stepping up during the tie-break. He further stated that he was always aware that the match would be decided by small margins and was focused during the biggest moments.

"I closed out the match in the tie-break with the two big serves, which always helps. I managed to read his serve in the tie-break when I needed to. I made some great passing shots," the Serb said in his post-match press conference.

"It was a game, again, a match decided by small margins really. Not much has separated the two of us. I knew that coming into the match that's going to be the case," he added.

The five-time ATP Finals champion will now aim to carry his momentum forward into the next match against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. A win would seal his spot in the semifinals as he continues to chase Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

