"You literally have no right to speak on this" - Fans furious over tennis insider's controversial comments on WTA's paid maternity move

Prominent tennis insider and journalist Jon Wertheim raised questions about the WTA's move to introduce paid maternity leaves in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). However, several tennis fans objected to his take and didn't mince words when it came to communicating their opinions on the subject.

On Thursday, March 6, Jon Wertheim reacted to the creation of the PIF WTA Maternity Fund program, which marks a first for women's tennis players. Wertheim took to X (formerly Twitter) and wondered how the PIF played a prominent role in facilitating the move considering Saudi Arabia's questionable gender parity record.

"The country that ranks 126 of 144 in gender parity is co-sponsoring the ⁦⁩maternity fund. This is either the WTA admirably helping to bring about social/cultural change; or classic sportswashing….in time, we shall see which," Wertheim wrote.

Many tennis fans on X did not take kindly to Wertheim's post, and they proceeded to chide the American journalist.

"You are American, a man and a zionist. Pick a struggle and stfu you literally have no right to speak on this," a fan wrote.

"Jon cares so much about sport washing that he cheers on a country committing genocide. Jon cares so much about women that he got fired for mocking a woman's appearance. Don't be like Jon," commented another, referring to Wertheim coming under fire a few months ago for a controversial take on Barbora Krejcikova.

"Him being a man yet thinking his opinion matters on this is the craziest part," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Wertheim's take on the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program:

"If you’re taking money from a dictatorship, you owe it to yourself to try and do something positive Maternity leave and fertility treatments for all players is a better use than giving more money to the rich. The #150 needs support more than Sabalenka needs another designer bag," wrote one fan.

"Not to come across as a Saudi Arabia apologist but before passing judgement on other nations, take a peep at your own country’s abortion laws for starters," another added.

"So if a nation ranked 126 out of 144 in gender parity is able to fund maternity leave for women what does that say about your country…," yet another fan weighed in.

The introduction of the paid maternity leave program drew positive reactions from tennis mom Victoria Azarenka, as well as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the legendary Serena Williams' husband.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Victoria Azarenka lauded introduction of PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian, who married former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in 2017, received the news of the paid maternity leave program. The Reddit co-founder, who is a women's sports enthusiast and has invested in several women's sports franchises, took to X and called the WTA's move "smart".

"Smart move WTA," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

The news also prompted another former No. 1, Victoria Azarenka to speak up about the move. Interestingly, it was the Belarusian who introduced the paid maternity leave program.

"I'm honored to introduce this program, driven by players, and made possible with the support of PIF and the WTA. This marks the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family," Azarenka said .

Victoria Azarenka had previously supported the WTA Finals' controversial move to Saudi Arabia as well. The Belarusian is mother to an eight-year-old son named Leo, who often accompanies her on her travels during the WTA Tour. Azarenka is currently competing in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and booked her place in the second round after beating young qualifier Clervie Ngounoue 6-4, 7-6(7).

Here, she will be up against eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in what will be the third meeting between the two. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either 31st seed Linda Noskova or Lulu Sun in the third round of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

Among other mothers competing in the tournament, Belinda Bencic also booked her place in the second round after defeating fellow parent Tatjana Maria 6-1, 6-1. The Swiss will next take on 17th seed Amanda Anisimova, who won the Qatar Open just weeks back.

Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova, however, exited Indian Wells after losing their respective first-round matches. The Japanese lost 4-6, 4-6 to Camila Osorio while the Czech suffered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Varvara Gracheva.

