"You’ll soon be able to see it at the Rafa Nadal Museum!" - Roger Federer's 2022 Laver Cup gear to be featured in the museum

Roger Federer has left a memento for Rafael Nadal's museum, a move that would delight fans of the rivals-turned-good-friends.

In a video posted by the Rafa Nadal Academy and the Rafa Nadal Museum on their social media accounts, Federer could be seen penning a message and signing a blue Uniqlo polo shirt, with Nadal holding it in place as the recently-retired Swiss wrote.

"From Roger to Rafa. One month ago today, @rogerfederer played his last professional tennis match at the @LaverCup and gave @RafaelNadal a very special shirt. You’ll soon be able to see it at the Rafa Nadal Museum! Vamos!" read the caption.

Nadal and Federer teamed up for the Swiss Maestro's last career match in the doubles event of the Laver Cup last month. Federer wore the blue Uniqlo gear during the match, but it is unclear whether the one he gave the museum was the exact shirt he donned or if it was a different one.

Other Federer memorabilia featured in the museum are the 2019 Laver Cup shirt and jacket signed by Team Europe members that included the Swiss Maestro, Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Fabio Fognini, and team captain Bjorn Borg. The racket that Federer used there has also found a place as well as a separate racket, along with those of the other Big 4 members Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. In addition, the 20-time Grand Slam champion's Wimbledon 2008 kit also stands beside Nadal's.

A suite named after Roger Federer can also be enjoyed by clients of Nadal's academy.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy 🏼 @rogerfederer 🏼



Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar you can stay in the Roger Federer Suite? 👋🏼 @rogerfederer 👋🏼Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar you can stay in the Roger Federer Suite? 😊🇨🇭 https://t.co/Dz8HpiPKYw

The museum is situated inside the Rafa Nadal Academy grounds in Mallorca. The academy celebrated its sixth anniversary on October 19.

When Rafael Nadal gifted Roger Federer a photo collage during the inauguration of his academy

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer head to the 2022 Laver Cup gala dinner.

Rafael Nadal had Roger Federer as a special guest for the opening of his academy six years ago.

To show appreciation for Federer's presence at an important moment in his life, Nadal gave Federer a photo collage with a handwritten note.

Nadal expressed his gratitude to Federer, saying that it was special to have the Swiss during the "unforgettable day."

"Dear Roger, thank you very much for your support at the official opening of my academy. Today is an unforgettable day for me, my family and my team. You cannot imagine how special it is to have you here with us. Roger, this reflects all the moments we had on the court. Looking back at them, I see all the great memories we shared in our careers. To be continued…" wrote Rafael Nadal.

Poll : 0 votes