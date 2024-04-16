"You lost me now!" - Aryna Sabalenka jokes as 'soulmate' Paula Badosa chooses Ons Jabeur as her best friend on tour, Spaniard hilariously responds

Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Ons Jabeur have engaged in hilarious banter over the Spaniard's pick for her best friend on tour.

Sabalenka, Badosa, and Jabeur have been spending time in each other's company while competing at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Beyond their fierce on-court rivalries, the aforementioned trio also share a close friendship.

Their camaraderie was on display at the WTA 500 event as Sabalenka and Badosa engaged in a thrilling practice session, which culminated in them sharing a long embrace. However, Jabeur hilariously interrupted their hug while wielding a broom, playfully pushing the World No. 2 away from the Spaniard.

This seeming rivalry for the Spaniard's affections appears to have continued. Although Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have frequently referred to each other as their best friend, the Spaniard recently cast the Belarusian aside in favor of Jabeur.

"Very important question, because everybody wants to know, who is your best friend on tour?" Jabeur asked.

"You," the Spaniard replied.

Ons Jabeur was visibly ecstatic at the Spaniard's response, hilariously even requesting the cameraperson to send her the footage of the interaction.

"Send me the tape! Send me," she yelled.

Jabeur later reshared the clip on social media and playfully extended an apology to Aryna Sabalenka for replacing her as Paula Badosa's best friend.

"Sorry @sabalenka_aryna 🥹 @paulabadosa 🥰🥰," she posted on her Instagram story.

The World No. 2 has previously referred to Badosa as her "soulmate," shedding light on how they preserved their bond despite their intense on-court rivalry.

"It is very difficult. It doesn't happen very often that you can find your soulmate on the circuit because we compete against each other. But we had this deal: on the court we are opponents, we can shout whatever we want, but off the court we are friends again," she said.

As such, she jokingly expressed betrayal over being supplanted as the Spaniard's best friend.

"Ok bye @paulabadosa You lost me now!!!" Sabalenka posted on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa hilariously continued the banter, questioning Sabalenka's absence after her first-round win, cheekily implying that it was the reason for the switch. Nevertheless, she reassured them both that she loved them equally.

"Hahahahaha noooooooo 😫! But....Where were you after my match? 💔💔😂❤️ @sabalenka_aryna I love you both ok? @onsjabeur 😂❤️," she responded.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa set to face off in Stuttgart 2R; Ons Jabeur takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova in 1R clash

Following a first-round bye, Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her campaign in Stuttgart against close friend Paula Badosa in the second round. The Spaniard defeated Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 to book her place against the second seed.

The duo will face off in a rematch of their recent Miami Open encounter, where Sabalenka claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win. The Belarusian also enjoys a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, will begin her campaign against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Alexandrova dominates their rivalry, having triumphed in six of their eight tour-level encounters.

