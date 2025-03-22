  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Nick Kyrgios
  • "You need a pay rise" - Nick Kyrgios pens heartfelt note for coach after heartbreaking Miami Open exit

"You need a pay rise" - Nick Kyrgios pens heartfelt note for coach after heartbreaking Miami Open exit

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 12:16 GMT
Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Nick Kyrgios sends his coach a heartfelt message - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios wrote a heartfelt message for his coach James Frawley following his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. The Aussie has been struggling with injuries for over two years but finally clinched his much-awaited win during the Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Kyrgios returned to tennis at the beginning of the 2025 season, however, things didn't go according to his plan as he suffered opening-round exits at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open. He then took some time to rejuvenate himself and returned to the Indian Wells Masters where he had to retire mid-match against Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round due to his wrist injury.

However, determined to reach his original form back, the Aussie entered the final stop of the Sunshine Double, the Miami Open, where he finally got his win. He kicked off his campaign by defeating home favorite Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. However, he was defeated by his friend and 22nd seed Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 0-6, bringing an end to his campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Nick Kyrgios later shared a video on his Instagram story where he seemed to be yelling at his coach and friend Jems Frawley. He penned a note along the video where he wrote:

"SORRY TO MY COACH James Frawley. Oh god the fact that you coach me - you need a pay rise, love you always. IM THE HARDEST PERSON TO COACH, you have a HEART OF GOLD."
Ad
Via Kyrgios&#039; INSTAGRAM story.
Via Kyrgios' INSTAGRAM story.

However, Frawley was not the only one who received a special message after the match. Interestingly, Kyrgios even gave a heartfelt message to his opponent Khachanov.

Ad

"Karen Khachanov was just too good" - Nick Kyrgios sends kind words to the Russian after their match

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov - Source: Getty
Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov - Source: Getty

After the match, Nick Krygios shared some words for the man who defeated him, Karen Khachanov, on X. The Aussie wished the Russian the best for the rest of the tournament and was happy with himself for being able to complete two matches amid his injury struggles.

Ad
"Honestly today was a big stepping stone. @karenkhachanov was just too good. We played a great first set but encouraging that I could finish 2 matches this week! Plenty to work on. Thankyou old friend and goodluck for the rest of the tournament."

Notably, it seems that Nick Kyrgios has been using his tennis IQ to help Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. He revealed crucial advice he gave to the Brit regarding the Serb's backhand on X.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी