"You're so beautiful" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gushes over Serb as he shoots promotional video for Lacoste

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently showered love over the Serb as he recently shot a promotional video for his kit sponsor Lacoste.

The Serb has been in partnership with high-end French fashion house Lacoste since 2017 after parting ways with Uniqlo. Lacoste officially began in 1933 under the aegis of former tennis player Rene Lacoste, a seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Rene was nicknamed 'The Crocodile', hence, he decided to have the predatory animal as the brand's logo. He stopped competing on the tennis court in 1932, and died on October 12, 1996.

Djokovic recently worked with Belgian fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre on a marketing video for Lacoste. During their time in the studio, the two held a brief conversation.

"What does crocodile spirit mean to you," Vanderperre asked the Serb.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion replied:

"When I see a crocodile, it reminds me of Rene Lacoste, what he represents for our sport, what he represents for fashion but it also reminds me of the fierce predator animal in the wild. When I’m on the court, I have to turn into this almost predator-like mentality."

A video clip of their conversation was posted by Lacoste on Instagram. Notably, the Serb's wife, Jelena, gushed over his looks, commenting:

"You’re so beautiful"

Djokovic and Jelena have been together since their teen years and they tied the knot in July 2014.

"Jelena's support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible" - Novak Djokovic acknowledged his wife's contribution to his success in 2023

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara.

Novak Djokovic credited his wife Jelena for looking after their kids, Stefan and Tara, at home while he competed on the court in 2023.

"What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to kids, while I was making history of the sport. Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible," he said.

The Serb won three out of the four Grand Slam events, including the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, in 2023 to equal Margaret Court's record of most Grand Slam titles (24).

He also clinched the trophy at the Year-end Championship by overcoming Jannik Sinner in the final. In terms of ranking, he surpassed Steffi Graf's 377 weeks as the World No. 1.

